SB19, Adie feature on Spotify playlists with their pets

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 15, 2023 | 4:45pm
MANILA, Philippines — It's one thing for a musician to become the face of a playlist, and it's another to be able to share that moment with their furry companions.

In celebration of National Pet Day on April 11, Spotify has featured five Filipino artists on top local playlists accompanied by their own pets.

Each listener on the music streaming platform will also get a personal peek of these artists having fun together on Spotify’s playlist Stories.

P-pop royalty SB19 and their tabby cats grace the cover of the P-Pop on the Rise playlist which include their own hits "MAPA" and "WYAT (Where You At)."

One of the group's members Pablo shared about his personal relationship with his cat Ponky, "[He] is a blessing because I am a workaholic so whenever I see Ponky, I realize that I have a life. I play with him and after that, it makes me feel more at ease making music."

Also with a cat of his own is Adie who fronts the Hot Hits playlist including his song "G.K.Y.A.M."

RELATED: Vice Ganda, Ion Perez introduce 'baby daughter'

Adie's cat is a British Shorthair cat named Fez who is obsessed with belly rubs and snuggles and a good source of energy for the singer-songwriter.

"Honestly, Fez is a distraction when I write, record, or arrange music because of how adorable he is! Even so, he is one of the main drivers for me to continue creating good music," shared Adie.

Rising stars Noah Alejandre and girl group G22 are on the covers of the Tatak Pinoy and OPM Rising playlists, respectively, with the latter even giving their pets their own group name.

The girls have a mix of cats and dogs — Jaz's Poodle Ozy, Alfea’s Bullet Cat Moji, AJ's British Shorthair Kira, and Bianca's Shih Tzu Nugget.

"Kapag kalmado ako, kalmado din siya. Kapag happy ako, he also feels the same. So whenever I’m sad, he’s also there being sad with me,” said Alfea on Moji, while AJ said of her cat, "Kira’s trait that makes me the happiest is whenever she comes close to me and starts purring — very relaxing siya for me."

Rounding it up is Nik Makino and his "floofy" Golden Retreiver Saver on the cover of the KALYE Hip-Hop playlist featuring his collaboration with fellow rapper Flow G.

"Madalas busy ako sa work, sa gigs, and in all things I do for rap, but Saver never fails to make me feel how much he loves me — even if we’re just doing our usual walks. He is the sweetest!" ended Nik.

RELATED: Pinoys, playlists and pets: How Spotify celebrated National Pet Day

