Vice Ganda, Ion Perez introduce 'baby daughter'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 1:33pm
Vice at Ion

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez introduced their "baby daughter" to the public. 

In Vice Ganda's YouTube channel, the couple shared why they wanted to have a "baby." 

“Siyempre ‘pag wala ako, siyempre mas kailangan mo ng nasa kwarto, ‘yung binabantayan mo,” Ion said. 

Vice said that they wanted to have a baby to add joy to their home. 

“Gusto naming magka-baby para lalong sumaya ‘yung bahay namin, para may mapag-sharean ng saya ‘tas mayroon magpapasaya sa’ming bago. Mayroon kaming lalambingin, mayroon kaming mamahalin, aalagaan, para lalong maging masaya ang life,” Vice said. 

“So, we plan to have a baby para mas gumanda ang mundo. ‘Pag mas maraming masaya, mas maganda ang mundo. Para happy, dadagdagan namin ng member ang family namin para lumaki-laki naman ang pamilya namin kasi dalawa lang kami,” he added. 

The couple then went to a pet shop and bought a black and white pomeranian priced at P380,000.

Apart from their new fur baby, Ion previously shared on social medoa that he has dogs namely Femi, Adele and Mishka.

Vice and Ion exchanged vows in a commitment ceremony in The Little Vegas Chapel in October 2021. — Video from Vice Ganda YouTube channel

RELATED: 'I love it': Vice Ganda reacts to birthday greeting from 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

ION PEREZ

VICE GANDA
