Dog falling asleep at owner's wake goes viral

The aspin Georgia falling asleep in front of her late owner's coffin.

MANILA, Philippines — A dog in Pangasinan is going viral after a video of her falling asleep while attending her late owner's wake circulated online.

Bailey Jean Manuel captured Georgia, the pet aspin of her late aunt, dozing off late at night while seated in front of her tita's (aunt) coffin.

The 40-second video sees Georgia nodding off while seated on a monobloc chair, but still remaning in place to be near her late owner.

According to Bailey, Georgia was initially the pet of her grandmother who passed away last month before her recently deceased aunt.

"Kahit umaga nagbabantay din siya. Kahit pinapaalis, ayaw talagang umalis — bumabalik," Bailey told GMA Integrated News.

Georgia also only stays in the one seat where she can have a clear view of Bailey's aunt's photo placed above the coffin.

"Lagi siyang nandoon, kapag gutom, umaalis ta's babalik ulit. Hihiga ulit sa carpet, tapos uupo sa upuan," Bailey added.

Bailey said Georgia will now go to her tita's sister who lives next door.

The video posted on Bailey's TikTok account has reached 31 million views, 6.4 million likes, nearly 486,000 bookmarks and 71,000 comments.

The comments section features various TikTok users sharing their own dogs' experiences with loved ones, including aspins like Georgia.

RELATED: Missing dog found 2,000 miles from California home