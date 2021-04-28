THE BUDGETARIAN
How to workout with your dog: Isabelle de Leon gives tips

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Isabelle de Leon is one proud dog momma.

When you scroll her Instagram account, you would see posts of her cute furbaby, Happy.

In this Philstar.com exclusive interview, the actress and beauty queen shared how you can be a responsible pet parent even when jogging or working out.

1. Make sure your fur baby is hydrated.

This golden rule for humans also applies to pets.

In a PetMD.com article titled "How Much Water Should a Dog Drink?," it said that dogs, in general, should drink approximately an ounce of water (1/8 of a cup) per pound of body weight each day.

There are, however, factors that can affect the water intake of your dogs, but the general rule is for the dog to have plenty of fresh and clean water every day. When exercising, it is wise to have water on hand because water is lost due to your pet's excessive panting and salivation.

"Make sure lang na hydrated ang mga aso ninyo tapos dala mo lahat ng mga kailangan niya bilang high maintenance sila e," Isabelle shared.

2. Be a responsible jogger by not littering dog poop.

Again, taking care of a pet involves all the nitty gritty, including picking up his litter whenever you're out.

"Wag kang mag-iwan ng kung anuman doon sa park na tatakbuhan ninyo. Maging responsible ka sa kanya," the actress advised.

3. Be sensitive to her needs, including her endurance.

Your and your dog's endurance are not exactly the same. It's more likely that she has more endurance than you but still, it is important to take note of her needs whenever out on a jog or a walk.

"'Pag tumatakbo kami, tinatantiya ko kung ano 'yung lakas niya kasi siyempre magkaiba naman kami ng endurance. Maging sensitive ka lang sa needs ng pet mo. Makikita mo naman kapag hinihingal na siya or naghahabol na ng hininga. So make her rest," Isabelle shared. — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

