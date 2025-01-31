American entertainment site uses exes Kim Chiu, Xian Lim's old photo in Chinese New Year post

MANILA, Philippines — American entertainment site TMZ used an old photo of Kim Chiu and Xian Lim in a social media post of celebrities celebrating Chinese New Year.

"Lunar New Year is officially underway, meaning it's time to celebrate the Year of the Snake! Swipe through our gallery to celebrate with the stars, and find more pics at the link in bio," TMZ wrote on its Instagram account.

Filipino social media users quickly commented on TMZ's post.

“Hello! @tmz_tv I wanted to kindly point out that the fourth picture might be a bit outdated. The couple featured in it has parted ways a few years ago, and it would be great to remove it to respect their current situations, especially since the guy has found a new partner. They are both artists in the Philippines, so I’m sure they would appreciate your understanding. Thank you!” an Instagram user commented.

"Umm break na po sila Kim and Xian…" another user commented.

"4th slide they broke up 2 years ago @tmz_tv," another user commented.

Kim confirmed her breakup with Xian after 12 years together in December 2023.

