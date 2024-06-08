^

'Let's give it a rest': Kim Chiu asks for respect after Xian Lim breakup

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 8, 2024 | 11:24am
Former reel to real-life celebrity couple Xian Lim and Kim Chiu
Xian Lim via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kim Chiu broke her silence regarding her split with Xian Lim, who has been talking in recent weeks about their relationship that they confirmed had ended last December.

Kim has been avoiding media questions regarding her breakup with Xian but finally reacted to the issue in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

The actress reiterated that she wants a fresh start and new beginning this year as she did not want to dwell in the past.

"Parang 'yung post ko nung December sabi ko, this will be the last time na pag-uusapan ko ito," Kim said. "Pero parang ang dami pa rin. Parang hindi naman siya mapag-uusapan kung no one's lighting the fire."

Kim hoped Xian would no longer discuss their 12-year relationship, "It ended, the journey was beautiful. Ayaw ko nang maging masama 'yung loob ko."

"Kasi paulit-ulit na lang. Let's give it a rest and let’s leave respect to each other," Kim added, with the media outlet noting she was on the verge of tears.

Earlier this week, Xian claimed he and his loved ones have been receiving death threats since his breakup with Kim and observed the circulation of false accusations and lies.

"It's gotten out of hand na and that's just the painful part of it," the actor said.

Xian is currently dating film producer Iris Lee, whom he confirmed he is not yet married to or living with, and only began dating after parting ways with Kim.

