Virgin Mary statue goes viral after unscathed from Los Angeles wildfire

MANILA, Philippines — A statue of the Virgin Mary remained untouched after wildfires ravaged Los Angeles in the United States.

According to a Fox News report, Haplin family's house was destroyed by the fire but their Virgin Mary statue remained unscathed.

"It was remarkable how everything had gotten fried, but the statue of The Virgin Mary and another statue of Saint Joseph were in perfect condition," Peter Halpin said.

"Obviously, they were a little singed, but we just took that opportunity to pray.

"Our home is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and always has been and all my family members, my extended family, so we said a prayer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and then we sang that special song that our entire family has known for decades to The Blessed Virgin, and it was a remarkable thing," he said.

Peter said that their family "broke the law" by visiting their burned home. But upon seeing the Virgin Mary, they sang a praise song and it went viral on Instagram.

"Our intention was not for this thing to go viral at all," he clarified.

"It was pretty much just a family thing, but the response from the community has been unbelievable and so heartfelt."

Peter's wife Jacki said that they will make their own pilgrimage to the site to thank God for the years they spent there.

"That was my intention. We're going to pray. We're going to thank God that we're safe, and we have entertained a lot for years. We feel very strongly in the virtue of hospitality, so I just wanted to pray and say, ‘If we can do it again, that would be great'," she said.

"The song [in the video] kind of came about on its own, so I just wanted to pray. I just want to be grateful as much as I can for what we've had."

