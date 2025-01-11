Eumir Marcialâ€™s wife accuses Olympian of cheating

Eumir Marcial’s wife accuses Olympian of cheating

Left photo shows Olympian boxer Eumir Marcial and his wife Princess. Right photo shows an image shared by Princess on social media after catching her husband cheating inside an Airbnb condominium in Pasay City, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The wife of Olympian boxer Eumir Marcial revealed on Friday night, January 10, that she has taken legal action against him after discovering his alleged affair last year.

Princess Jenniel G. Marcial wrote a long post on Facebook about the alleged affair between Marcial and his mistress who was named Jessa.

Princess said that she feels that she “owes” the truth to the public who has witnessed her marriage to the champion boxer for 14 years. She also revealed that the issue took a toll on her mental and emotional health in the past months.

Marcial’s wife gave some details of the alleged affair that she caught in a condominium in October last year. This led to the Olympian and his alleged mistress being temporarily detained for five days.

“I caught Eumir having an affair in October last year. I, along with my sister, have personally caught them inside an Airbnb condominium in Pasay where we had them both arrested at a police station. Eumir and his mistress, Jessa, both had to be temporarily detained for five (5) days,” Princess wrote.

She revealed that she gave Eumir multiple chances to save their marriage, “putting into consideration all that we have gone through and the difficult things we have survived as a couple,” despite her family’s strong disapproval.

Princess said she gave Eumir’s release permission by signing an affidavit of desistance while the boxer’s alleged mistress signed the compromise agreement. She, however, said that her initial thoughts of giving Eumir another chance to correct his mistake led to the boxer to “further manipulating me.”

“Little did I know that what started as a small act quickly grew to a sickening love affair with his young mistress from his hometown in Zamboanga City. Currently, I’ve managed to maintain some correspondence with some of our mutual and trusted friends in Zamboanga City where they alluded that Eumir and his mistress have decided to live together. Apparently, he withdrew all our savings and used the money to construct a house for him and his mistress in Zamboanga. I also have friends who have personally seen them together,” Princess said.

Eumir’s wife said that she cannot release any evidence to the public for legal reasons but these will submitted to the court for the case. She did not specify what case she filed against the boxer.

Princess said that she had separated from Eumir and severed all sources of communication with him “after all the trauma, manipulation, emotional stress, physical abuse, and psychological torment” that she went through the past few months.

Princess, who is the athlete’s brand manager, also revealed that she received “active threats” from the boxer who told her that she could not step in America or get anything from their separation.

Eumir’s wife said that she decided to make her personal matter public was because she was concerned for her and her family’s safety, as well as the potential witnesses of her case against the boxer.

“It is not a secret that Eumir, being a well-recognized athlete, has also gained support and protection from his connections who are very much capable of influencing the outcome of this case. They may also try to fabricate lies to fit their narrative and potentially discredit my experience, but I urge you to focus on the facts and based your judgement on the evidence we have at hand.

“This is also why I feel strongly about my intention to share this truth to the public, a truth that not only represents me but so many women who have had to deal with their abusive husbands, and who may have felt silenced or powerless to defend themselves,” Princess wrote.

She proceeded to explain how her marriage means a lot to her because it was blessed through the sanctity of marriage. She hopes that by speaking up about her experience will help women in a similar situation suffering in silence.

Princess ended her post by thanking the public for their undestanding and asking for their prayer and her family’s healing and safety throughout the process.

Eumir’s camp has not released any statement as of press time.

