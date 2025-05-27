Cebuana dancer wins national dance competition on 3rd try

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuana dancer Sam Rivera was crowned 2025 Red Bull Dance Your Style Philippines National Champion in her third attempt joining the national dance battle.

Rivera, who competes as "Nemesis," will represent the Philippines in the World Finals taking place in Los Angeles, United States this October.

This year, the National Finals were held in Cebu City — outside of Luzon for the first time since its 2022 inception — following regional qualifers held around the country.

For krump performer Nemesis, it was a proud moment to finally claim victory, in her own hometown no less.

"I think that I was more empowered because my family was here with me, and while I was on stage I could see my friends, so that gave me a boost," Nemesis said in a statement, extending the gratitude to her fellow Cebuanos.

Nemesis will begin focusing on training for the journey to Los Angeles, which will be her first time outside of Asia.

She is the second krumper to represent the Philippines at Red Bull Dance Your Style after Dhztine "JXYB" Bernardino in 2023. The other two previous representatives were whaacker Mickey Yatar in 2022 and locker Kenneth "Klockwise" Martinez last year.

