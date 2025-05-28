^

On the Radar

Viral: Mystery woman emerges from Makati sewer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 11:23am
Mystery woman
RoughMasterpiecei via Reddit

MANILA, Philippines — An image of a woman emerging from a Makati sewer went viral online. 

In a Reddit post by RoughMasterpiecei, a woman can be seen getting out of the sewer then running in the streets, prompting local police to respond. 

"Mole People?" the Reddit user captioned the post. 

According to RoughMasterpiecei, a "military man on a scooter" chased the woman. 

Mole People?
byu/RoughMasterpiecei inmakati

“She ran past me, the military guy in pursuit. A few pedestrians, motorcyclists and even the traffic enforcer just stood there stunned, confused, maybe even a little amused,” the Reddit user said. 

The incident occurred at the corner of Rufino and Adelentado Streets in Legazpi Village, Makati City at around 4 p.m. 

Makati police believed that the woman was a street dweller frequenting the nearby Makati Medical Center and resting in a nearby canal. 

"The Makati Police Station immediately coordinated with Makati Commercial Estate Association and immediately checked that said canal and installed a metal cover to the said opening to avoid the same incident,” the police report said.

“The Makati Public Safety Department has already been informed to monitor the place,” it added.

MAKATI

MYSTERY
