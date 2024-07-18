Paris Olympic Spotlight: Eumir Marcial (boxing)

The Philippines' Eumir Marcial celebrates after winning against Syria's Ahmad Ghousoon in the men's 71-80kg semi-final boxing match during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on October 4, 2023.

Eumir Marcial is going to his second straight Olympics — but this time, to compete in a new division.

The 28-year-old pride of Zamboanga City will now try to punch his way to Olympic supremacy in the light-heavyweight division after bringing home a bronze medal back in Tokyo.

In the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, he settled for silver after bowing to hometown bet Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke.

The slugger, back in March, had a triumphant professional fight in Manila after knocking the lights out of Thailand’s Thoedsak Sinam.

Now, the boxer is eyeing to bring home the Philippines’ first gold medal in the Olympics.

Watch Marcial launch haymakers starting July 27, at around 11 p.m. (Manila time).