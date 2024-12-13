Is TV Dead? The Huddle Room, UST Marketing investigate at CreaCon 2024

From left: UST’s Program Chair for the Department of Marketing Management Asst. Prof. Dr. Francis Lawrence B. De Jesus, PhD, College Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Al Faithrich C. Navarrete, PhD, The Huddle Room’s Chairman Dimples Cruz, Managing Partners Reena Robles and Julia Garcia, Managing Director Pat Sotto, and Managing Partner Eugene Manalo.

MANILA, Philippines — Is TV dead? This question has been on everyone’s minds ever since digital devices revolutionized how we consume content. Social media apps and streaming platforms now dominate our attention, pulling it away from what was once the centerpiece of home entertainment — TV.

This was the central theme of this year’s CreaCon — the annual flagship event by The Huddle Room. Held on November 21, 2024, at the UST Auditorium, the event titled "CreaTVty" explored how creativity can shape the next era of television. Industry heavyweights took center stage as key speakers. Hosted by Gelli Victor, the program dove into how television is rising to meet today’s challenges. Split into two insightful sessions — one in the morning and one in the afternoon — it delivered a full day of thought-provoking discussions and fresh perspectives.

SPOILER ALERT: TV is far from dead. In fact, it continues to thrive by constantly reinventing itself. With innovations like smart TVs, on-demand programming, and hybrid integrations with streaming platforms, TV continues to evolve, proving it’s still a relevant force in the ever-changing entertainment landscape.

ABS-CBN’s Head of Integrated Digital Sales and Strategic Sales Planning, Jolly Estaris

Jolly Estaris, Head of Integrated Digital Sales and Strategic Sales Planning at ABS-CBN, kicked off his session with a lively activity, inviting UST marketing students to dance to BINI's Salamin Salamin. The fun competition set the tone for his talk, with winners taking home prizes.

In his session, Adapting to Change: ABS-CBN’s Journey Beyond Traditional TV, Jolly Estaris shared how the network has reinvented itself following the loss of its franchise. He highlighted ABS-CBN’s evolution into a multi-platform storyteller, focusing on five key pillars of digital transformation: Purpose, Presence, Platform, Personalization, and Partnerships.

Next, Robert Labayen, ABS-CBN’s Head of Creative Communication Management and the creative genius behind the network’s iconic station IDs, took the stage to discuss What May Still Work on TV. He started by emphasizing that linear TV — traditional, scheduled programming — is still strong in the Philippines, despite the growing dominance of digital platforms. While no one can predict the exact future of TV, Robert shared his perspective on what has worked in the past and continues to resonate today.

ABS-CBN’s Head of Creative Communication Management, Robert Labayen

He stressed the importance of producing quality TV content, citing South Korea’s success as an example. Robert believes that in an ever-evolving landscape, the core of TV’s continued relevance lies in crafting meaningful, high-quality stories.

Jeny Ferre, the Creative Head of Eat Bulaga, delved into how long-running TV shows embrace modern tools like AI to stay fresh and relevant. She highlighted how Eat Bulaga recently introduced AI-generated characters such as Ellen, Lola Belen, Papa Ethan, and Brad, adding a new layer of entertainment to their programming.

Jeny explained that these tools are not designed to replace creative jobs but to enhance them, making the production process more efficient and innovative. “The impact [of AI] on television is the challenge. Kung creatives kayo or marketing people, ano pang gagawin nating bago? It’s the challenge. You have a new tool, new technology na pwede nating gamitin, so why not?” she said, inspiring the audience to embrace AI as a catalyst for creative breakthroughs.

Eat Bulaga’s Creative Head, Jeny Ferre

Wrapping up the speaker lineup, Director Caesar Cosme — celebrated for his work on Bubble Gang and Pepito Manaloto — delivered an engaging talk titled Social Media – Companion or Competition?

True to his comedic roots, Director Cosme infused his session with humor, turning it into a stand-up-style discussion that had the audience laughing while reflecting on key insights. He emphasized the importance of truly understanding your audience to create content that resonates, whether on traditional TV or social media. His closing message was clear: "Know your audience, and you’ll always find the right way to connect."

CreaCon 2024 wrapped up with a panel discussion featuring the legendary comedian, Michael V. also known as Director Bitoy, and GMA Network’s Chief Marketing Officer, Lizelle Maralag. They shared their expertise on creativity and strategy in the evolving media landscape, offering valuable lessons for the next generation of marketers and creatives.

Through engaging talks and interactive sessions, CreaCon 2024 showed that TV is far from fading into the background. Instead, it’s thriving — adapting to new challenges and pushing creative boundaries to remain a vital part of how we connect and tell stories. If there’s one takeaway from this year’s event, it’s this: TV is not dead; it’s evolving, and it’s here to stay.

GMA’s Chief Marketing Officer, Lizelle Maralag and Director Michael V.

Did you miss CreaCon 2024? Don’t worry! You can still catch both the morning and afternoon sessions by clicking the links below:

Morning Session: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/17oR2oyQhi/?mibextid=WC7FNe

Afternoon Session: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19gCeyG1Vw/?mibextid=WC7FNe