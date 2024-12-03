Vico Sotto rides jokes, comments about his phone

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto with Filipinos during the Department of Health's vaccination campaign at Pasig City Elementary School on July 16, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto went viral once more, this time, in response to people commenting on the quality of his phone's videos.

Sotto posted on his official TikTok account a video why and how the "Pamaskong Handog" initiative assists Pasig City residents.

The mayor managed to rattle off the initiative's reasons in under a minute, however, the comments section was filled with TikTok users talking about the video quality of the phone Sotto used.

"Mayor, sana manalo ka ng cellphone sa Christmas raffle niyo," said one comment while another read, "Mayor ba't naman sa CCTV ng munisipyo ka nag-video?"

@vicosottoreal totoo bang mas konti ang tro lls dito sa tiktok? ???? ? original sound - Vico Sotto

Even two tech companies commented, quipping about their phone products while one tech content creator was prepared to offer suggestions for new phones.

The politician appeared to take notice of the comments and humorously said, "Dami kong magandang sinabi pinagtatawanan niyo phone ko!!" followed by multiple face emojis with steam coming from its nose.

That comment received over 144,000 likes and more than 1,400 replies, with the original video getting 5.4 million views, 366,000 likes, 15,600 comments, and almost 11,000 bookmarks.

The fun didn't stop there as one TikTok user asked Sotto if his phone was the old Samsung Champ, to which the mayor replied, "Ano 'yun burger?," which got over 50,000 likes.

