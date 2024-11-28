Okada dazzles with grand Christmas tree lighting, ushers enchanting holiday season

The tree lighting ceremony led by key Okada Manila executives (from left) Alvaro Ramos, assistant vice president for Retail, Wendy Ni, vice president, Strategic Marketing & Business Planning, Analytics, Tourism Assistant Secretary Sharlene Batin, Robert Scott, vice president, Hotel Operations; Mayose Gozon-Bautista, chief executive officer of Cut Unlimited, Reddy Leong, vice president, Corporate Marketing & Communications, and Andreas Balla, vice president, Food and Beverage Division.

MANILA, Philippines — Okada Manila officially welcomed the most magical holiday season with the grand lighting of its iconic Christmas Tree, marking the official start of the holiday season.

The Forbes 5-star integrated resort has transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland for the holidays. At the heart of the celebration is a towering, 34-foot Christmas tree adorned in elegant blue and white ornaments, revolving amidst a glow of shimmering lights and delicate details that embody this year’s “Enchanting Crystal Winter” theme.

The tree lighting ceremony was led by key Okada Manila executives, setting the festive spirit in motion.

Mesmerizing performances

To add to the fanfare, the celebration included spectacular performances. Stell of SB19 captivated the crowd with his golden voice and festive classics repertoire, while Acapellago and Manila String Machine gave their own whimsical take on well-loved holiday carols.

The Okada Manila Entertainment Group also delighted guests with a spectacular performance of their new show called “Enchant.”

Enchanting Christmas Village

Following the tree lighting, Okada Manila unveiled its “Enchanting Christmas Village.”

The Crystal Pavilion was turned into a stretch of a dreamy showcase of holiday-inspired immersive booths accentuated with vibrant holiday decors and colorful lights. The Christmas Village will also have dazzling nightly light shows.

The Enchanting Christmas Village is open to the public. This holiday shopping haven is highlighted by the Enchanting Christmas Market until January 5.

For families and holiday enthusiasts, Santa Claus awaits at Okada Manila. Meet and Greet sessions with Santa will take place on select dates, giving kids a chance to share their holiday wishes in person.

Guests can indulge in culinary delights across Okada Manila’s dining venues.

From appetizing bites at The Lobby Lounge and Pastry Shop to traditional Italian holiday flavors at La Piazza, the resort’s Merry Feasts, Enchanting Flavors menu offerings are designed to satisfy every palate.

For more details on Okada Manila’s holiday experiences, visit okdmnl.ph/EnchantingCrystalWinter.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Okada Manila is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.