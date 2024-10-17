Chinkee Tan files legal action, warns public about false arrest claims

MANILA, Philippines — Financial advisor and motivational speaker Chinkee Tan has filed legal action in relation to a false claim he was arrested.

Late last month, Tan was informed about a website claiming he was arrested, when in fact it redirects people into a cryptocurrency scam.

Multiple fake advertisements then popped up on Facebook echoing the false claims followed by websites pretending to be news outlets.

As a result, Tan issued a public statement regarding the use of his name in false news reports and deceptive online advertisements.

"This is not only a blatant lie, but it's also a harmful tactic meant to defraud individuals. I urge everyone to be cautious and verify the legitimacy of such reports," Tan said.

Tan's team has since reported the false posts and informed the National Bureau of Investigation's Cybercrime Division, also filing an Affidavit of Denial and an Affidavit of Complaint.

Tan said they are working closely with authorities and more social media platforms to make sure the false claims come to an end, advising the public to be wary about false advertisments and to verify information with credible sources.

In a separate video, Tan also called attention to fake news that he endorses a cryptocurrency platform but are really phishing sites.

