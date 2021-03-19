'Know your purpose': Chinkee Tan defines success

MANILA, Philippines — Motivational speaker Chinkee Tan believes that success may come in many definitions for some people.

In today's virtual press conference organized by Sky Fiber, Chinkee said knowing your purpose is his definition of success.

“It all depends on how you define success. Success, for some people, may be a brand new car, reaching the pinnacle of success, climbing the corporate ladder of success, own house, travel. But for me, I would really say, you‘ve got to know your purpose, you’ve got to know your calling in life,” Chinkee said.

“Why you exist in this world is number one. Number two, you’ve got to be good at what you’re doing. You’ve got to maximize your purpose. Oftentimes, we always chase money. This is what I’ve realized in 45 years in doing business, the more I chase money, the more I ran after money, the more money ran away from me,” he added.

The radio and social media personality advice people to be the best in what they’re doing for them to earn people’s hard-earned money.

“So without me knowing that I just need to fulfill and be good on what I’m doing because I’m the best in what I’m doing, people are willing to pay for my price. Even though I’ve seen a lot of people or witness a lot of people who are successful, wealthy but they end up living miserable lives. Like for example, they take away their lives once their business bankrupts,” he said.

For him, the most important thing on how to measure success is on how people can share and give away their purpose.

“But the most important thing is this: Knowing your purpose gives you direction in life. Maximizing your purpose gives you passion on what you’re doing but the most important thing on how you measure success is how you can share and give away your purpose. Once you share and give away your purpose, this brings meaning in your life."

More Filipinos can expect a leveled up online entertainment experience as Sky Fiber introduces faster speeds at affordable prices. With the upgraded speeds, users can now browse, watch videos or stream audio online smoothly.

“Sky is opening up opportunities for more Filipinos to experience the breadth of online entertainment options now available at rates that have stayed the same but at faster speeds,” Alan Supnet, Sky’s head for Consumer Broadband Products said.

The Super Speed bundle plans come with Sky EVO, the newest digibox innovation that offers access to over 190 Sky Cable channels, 5,000 downloadable apps and pre-installed content streaming apps such as iWantTFC, HBO GO, YouTube, Prime Video and Spotify.