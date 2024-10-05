^

Vico Sotto slams 'very stupid' challenge to mayoral bid, denies politicizing firm

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 6:56pm
Vico Sotto, mayor of Pasig City, attends a blessing ceremony of a temporary city hall on Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Avenue on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto dismissed a Pasig-based contracting firm's challenge to his mayoral bid as "very stupid," stressing that he is not politicizing the company's issues.

Sotto, who filed his candidacy for a third and final term as the city's mayor on Saturday, October 5, explained that the investigation into St. Gerrard Construction began before the firm entered politics.

"That is very stupid to say. Inuulit ko, nauna yung mga imbestigasyon kaysa sa pagpasok nila sa pulitika (I'll say it again, the investigations began before they entered politics)," Sotto said.

The incumbent mayor noted that St. Gerrard Construction is embroiled in multiple cases, including fraud, misrepresentation, use of dummies and contract anomalies.

Sotto also mentioned that the construction firm had built a bridge that collapsed, which was not even in Pasig City.

"The problem is they will do something illegal, they will violate the law. There are so many investigations surrounding them," Sotto said in mixed Filipino and English.

“Don't say that I am the one politicizing; I am politicizing them. Their problems are not just in Pasig," he added.

‘Provoked’ to run

The owners of St. Gerrard Construction told ABS-CBN News that Sotto "provoked" them to run for office after accusing the firm of being behind paid trolls targeting Pasig City's social media accounts.

Sotto had bared documents indicating that the incorporators of St. Timothy Construction, which the Commission on Elections stated will no longer finance Miru Systems, are linked to St. Gerrard Construction.

RELATED: Miru's local financier quits joint venture as alleged owners eye election plans

The mayor stressed that it is his duty to ensure those who violate the law are held accountable, regardless of their political involvement.

"Sinuman ang kalaban, anuman ang politika, hindi pwede na porket sumali sa politika, abswelto na. Hindi pwede na porket sumali sa politika ay kakalimutan na lahat ng masamang ginawa o paglabag sa batas," Sotto said.

(Whoever the opponent is, regardless of politics, just because someone enters politics doesn't mean they are absolved. Just because someone joins politics doesn't mean all their wrongdoings or violations of the law can be forgotten.)

Sotto is seeking reelection alongside Pasig Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski. Both filed their Certificates of Candidacy on Saturday, October 5.

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

PASIG CITY

VICO SOTTO
