Vico Sotto seeks third term as Pasig mayor

Incumbent Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, accompanied by his parents Coney Reyes and Vic Sotto, files his certificate of candidacy for reelection on October 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Saying he wants to finish the reforms he started in Pasig, Mayor Vico Sotto officially filed yesterday his certificate of candidacy (COC) for a third term as the city’s local chief executive in the 2025 midterm elections.

Sotto was accompanied by his parents, television personalities Vic Sotto and Coney Reyes, and hundreds of supporters when he filed his COC at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Pasig yesterday morning.

His running mate, Vice Mayor Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr., also filed his COC for reelection.

Speaking to reporters, Sotto said his first term was about putting in place the reforms at the city hall, which he promised when he ran on an anti-corruption platform in 2019 and then institutionalizing these measures during his second term starting in 2022.

“The third term is perhaps what can call the exciting part, so we are really looking forward to the next three years,” he said.

Asked for his key programs should he get reelected, Sotto answered: “Pasigueños already know that, they know our priorities.”

Sotto is expected to run against Cezarah Rowena Discaya, owner of construction firm St. Gerrard Construction and Development Corp., whom he alleged is connected with South Korean company Miru Systems, the winner of the P18-billion automated machines contract that will be used in next year’s polls.

In a social media post, Sotto said Discaya owned St. Timothy Construction Corp., a local partner of Miru Systems.

Discaya is also managing St. Gerrard Charity Foundation, which has been doing charity activities in Pasig.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Discaya’s husband, Curlee, said Sotto’s attacks against them forced them to challenge the incumbent mayor, a statement which the latter branded as hogwash.

“That is very stupid to say,” Sotto said.

He also questioned the Discaya couple’s intentions for Pasig, stressing it is never an excuse for people to run for elective posts just to shield activities that are against the law.

Sotto said the Discayas’ construction firm is known for constructing substandard structures.

“Whether they join politics or not, I will do my job and part of my job is to make sure that the correct taxes are paid to the city. Part of my job is to make sure that the building code is enforced,” the incumbent mayor said.

Campos vs Binay in Makati

Solidifying his bid to succeed his wife, incumbent Makati Mayor Abby Binay, Makati 2nd District Rep. Luis Campos has also officially filed his COC for the mayoral race in the city.

Accompanying Campos during the filing was his running mate, Makati 1st District Rep. Kid Peña, and their political allies under Team United.

Also present to show their full support for his candidacy were the mayor herself and their daughter Martina.

Campos faces a formidable challenger in Sen. Nancy Binay, the mayor’s sister, making the 2025 mayoral race in Makati a family affair and one of the most anticipated contests in local politics.

Campos intends to run on a platform of continuity, with a focus on education, health care, and infrastructure improvements initiated during his wife’s administration.

Malonzo runs anew

Meanwhile, former Caloocan mayor Rey Malonzo yesterday formalized his intention to run for congressman of the city anew.

Malonzo, accompanied by his wife Gigi and other members of his family, is running for representative of the city’s first district under the banner of the Kapisanan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino.

If elected, Malonzo said he would lead an advocacy against the rampant corruptions in barangays.

“I decided to run again because I think there are many laws that has to be changed in the country today. The first changes in the law that I want to facilitate is the barangayan. I think there is a need to return the barangayan to the barangay captain,” Malonzo, who was also a movie actor known for his prowess in martial arts, said.

Teodoro aims for Congress

After three-consecutive terms as Marikina’s local chief executive, Mayor Marcelino Teodoro is seeking to be the city’s first congressional district representative in next year’s midterm elections.

Teodoro filed his COC as a congressional candidate at the Comelec National Capital Region (NCR) in San Juan City yesterday morning.

He is seeking to occupy the post that will be vacated by her wife, Marikina 1st District Rep. Marjorie Ann Teodoro, who is reportedly running for mayor.

Teodoro’s office did not release a media advisory on the schedule of his filing of COC.

He also repeatedly ignored queries sent to him through text messages on when he would file his COC.

Before he became mayor, Teodoro was congressman of the Marikina’s first district from 2007 to 2016.

He also served as a councilor from 1992-1996.

Fresnedi, Romulo file COC

Muntinlupa Lone District Rep. Jaime Fresnedi, another former mayor, and Pasig Lone District Rep. Roman Romulo are also seeking reelection in next year’s polls.

Fresnedi and Romulo were among eight congressional aspirants who filed their COCs at the Comelec - NCR yesterday.

Fresnedi, who is running under the Liberal Party, and Romulo, who is running under the Natonalist People’s Coalition, vowed to pursue their advocacy to improve the country’s educational system. — Christine Boton, Ghio Ong, Jose Rodel Clapano