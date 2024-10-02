Senatorial aspirant Daniel Magtira, previously 'Kris Aquino's husband,' wants to 'marry Imee Marcos'

Composite photos of senatorial candidate Daniel Magtira between his "lovers" Kris Aquino and Imee Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — Former nuisance candidate Daniel Magtira is giving politics another go, this time, with a new muse in mind.

Magtira previously attempted senatorial runs in 2015 and 2018, both times declaring his "love" for host-actress Kris Aquino and in the latter attempt, even claimed to be the husband of the "Queen of All Media."

He is back for yet another try for Senate, this time, shifting his admiration to Senator Imee Marcos, sister of current president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"Lagi siyang wala, nasa ibang planeta eh, 'di ko alam kung saang planeta siya eh," Magtira said of Aquino after filing his certificate of candidacy last October 1. "Kaya papakasalan ko na lang si Imee Marcos."

Magtira dedicates a song to Sen. Imee Marcos @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/MrMN00FXoH — Jean Mangaluz (@JPMangaluz) October 1, 2024

Aquino recently returned to the Philippines from the United States after two years of seeking treatment and rehabilitation for several autoimmune diseases.

Magtira even dedicated a song to the female Marcos, singing onstage: "I will love you until death. I will always love you, my love is pure and I'm happy being with you forever."

In terms of policies, Magtira intends to fight corruption and make a push for higher wages, and if disqualified from running again, he will appeal his bid through the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

Marcos, for her part, is seeking reelection, however, she distanced herself from the Alyansa administration slate of her brother but is still a member of the Nacionalista Party.

