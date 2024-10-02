^

Headlines

Imee Marcos seeks reelection, stays independent from brother's slate

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 9:40am
Imee Marcos seeks reelection, stays independent from brother's slate
Sen. Imee Marcos files her certificate of candidacy before the Comelec at the Manila Hotel on October 2, 2024. She is joined by Former First Lady Imelda Marcos and her sons, Borgy Manotoc and Michael Manotoc.
Philstar.com / Jean Mangaluz

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Imee Marcos filed her certificate of candidacy on Wednesday, October 2, seeking to retain her spot in the Senate. 

Members of the Marcos clan came in full force to support Imee, with former first lady Imelda Marcos making a rare public appearance to support her daughter. Her sons Borgy Manotoc and Michael Manotoc were also able to join her.

Imee reiterated that she will not join the adminsitration slate, opting to remain a free agent. She is still a member of the Nacionalista Party but said she will refrain from joining an alliance for now. 

 "Ako'y mananatiling malaya at matatag," Imee said. (I will remain free and strong.)  

Last month, the incumbent senator was announced as part of her brother President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s slate; however, she did not attend the “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas” convention where the alliance was revealed.

“It is in our blood to serve others and to love the country. She was a representative, a governor, and a senator. They say that she is frank. But she is frank in telling the truth and sticks to what is right,” Marcos Jr. said in Filipino.

Marcos Jr. reasoned that his sister was already campaigning, hence her absence from the convention.

Imee, however, later said she would not join the alliance, saying that she planned to remain independent.

"I choose to remain free and loyal—not to any group but to every Filipino. Armed with my achievements for the nation in the past term, the laws I dedicated for the people, the truth that I never strayed from, and the path and principles of my father: To serve every Filipino without favor, except for the welfare of every citizen," Imee said.

Legilslation. Imee has authored bills that seek to:

  • lower Philhealth insurance premiums
  • extend the terms of office of barangay officials to six years
  • protect pineapple, moringa, dragon fruit and mango industries in what was collectively called "fruit salad" bills, and
  • reform the party-list system by classifying it into political and sectoral organization categories, among others.

She also co-authored the Land Reform Act and the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act. The Supreme Court later struck down the anti-terrorism law's "killer" clause and a provision allowing the Anti-Terrorism Council to designate persons or groups based solely on the UN Security Council's resolutions.

Political career. Imee has long been involved in politics, having a role in the young community council Kabataang Barangay in her early 20s during the term of her father, the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., called a dictator.

In 1977, Mapua Institute of Technology student Archimedes Trajano, an activist, publicly questioned Imee’s ability to lead the council. Weeks later, Trajano was found bloodied and dead on the streets of Manila. 

She served at the House of Representatives between 1998 and 2007, governor of Ilocos Norte between 2010 and 2019 and was elected senator in 2019.

In 2018, she claimed to have graduated from the prestigious Princeton University in the US. While she studied in the Ivy League school, she did not earn a degree.

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

IMEE MARCOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
10 in Atio hazing death get life term

10 in Atio hazing death get life term

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
After seven years, a Manila court convicted yesterday 10 Aegis Juris fraternity members over the hazing death of University...
Headlines
fbtw
Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Aspirants for senator and other local elective positions came in trickles on the first day of filing of the certificates of...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP expands probe on killing of PCSO exec

PNP expands probe on killing of PCSO exec

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has expanded its probe into the murder of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Almost 250,000 aspiring voters meet deadline

Comelec: Almost 250,000 aspiring voters meet deadline

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Nearly 250,000 aspiring voters beat the registration deadline for the 2025 elections, according to the Commission on Ele...
Headlines
fbtw
TRO issued vs Comelec reso on execs retaining posts after party-list nomination

TRO issued vs Comelec reso on execs retaining posts after party-list nomination

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
The Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order against a resolution of the Commission on Elections that allows public...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Finally, closure for family of UST law student

Finally, closure for family of UST law student

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
It was a long and painful wait for the parents and loved ones of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III, but in the end they...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Sara ratings decline &ndash; Pulse Asia

Marcos, Sara ratings decline – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
While President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte still enjoy the trust and approval of more than half of Filipinos,...
Headlines
fbtw
No casualties, but 77,000 affected by Super Typhoon

No casualties, but 77,000 affected by Super Typhoon

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Super Typhoon Julian spawned heavy rains, widespread flooding and landslides in various parts of Northern Luzon, affecting...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspension lifted vs Bohol execs in Chocolate Hills case

Suspension lifted vs Bohol execs in Chocolate Hills case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has lifted the six-month preventive suspension order it earlier issued against several mayors...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez leads colleagues in filing COC

Romualdez leads colleagues in filing COC

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
At the House of Representatives, Speaker Martin Romualdez led his colleagues in the filing of certificates of candidacy as...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with