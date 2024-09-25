Ex-'PBB' housemate Carol Batay acts as Chinese interpreter at Senate POGO hearings

Former 'Pinoy Big Brother Double Up' housemate Carol Batay during the Senate inquiry on dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo in May 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Carol Batay put her good command of Chinese into good use as she impressed viewers with her interpretation at yesterday's Senate inquiry on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

Batay was tapped to interpret for Tony Yang, the brother of businessman Michael Yang. Tony said he needed an interpreter because he cannot speak Filipino, English or Bisaya.

"The language pair is Fookien-English, for 3 basic Fookien sentences spoken by Mayor Guo," Batay wrote on May 25 on Instagram that compiled her appearance at the Senate inquiry.

She was also doing interpration work back in May during the inquiry featuring dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo or also known by her alleged Chinese name Guo Hua Ping.

Her "PBB" housemate and their season's ultimate winner, Melai Cantiveros, congratulated Batay for her interpretative work .

"Congrats sis," Melai wrote in Carol's post back in May.

Batay said that she could not share more details since the investigation is still ongoing.

Carol was known as the "Conservative Pharmacist ng Tondo" when she joined "PBB Double Up" in 2009. Apart from Melai, her "PBB" batchmates include Melai's husband, Jason Francisco, Sam Pinto and Tom Rodriguez.

RELATED: LIST: Who are the 'Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11' housemates?