^

Entertainment

LIST: Who are the 'Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11' housemates?

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 2:24pm
LIST: Who are the 'Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11' housemates?
'Pinoy Big Brother' house
ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” officially re-opened its doors for a new set of housemates ready to take on Kuya's tasks, share their inspiring stories, and vie to become the next Big Winner.
 
From 35,906 hopefuls from its on-ground and online auditions, only 15 made it to the cut to enter the iconic “Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11.”

Last week, the first five hopefuls were announced through "StarHunt: The Audition Show." Among the first five announced were:

  • the "Determined Daughter ng Camarines Sur" Therese Villamor,
  • the "Astig Volleybae ng Pampanga" Dylan Yturralde,
  • the "Maabilidancing Dong ng South Cotabato" Binsoy Namoca,
  • the "Singing Gwapa ng Cebu" Kai Montinola,
  • and the "Charming Crooner ng London" Jarren Garcia.

The show then introduced the remaining Housemates in its premiere last July 20, and these were:

  • the "Sporty-Go-Lucky Kuya ng Camarines Norte" Marc Nanninga Jr.,
  • the "Cheerfu-Langga ng Cebu" Rain Celmar,
  • the "Lola-loving Apo ng Occidental Mindoro" Kanata Tapia,
  • the "Ma-cute-lit na Raketera ng General Santos" Kolette Madelo,
  • and the "Poginsyanong Pilo-ToBe ng Quezon" JM Ibarra.

Following them were:

  • the "Optimistic Ate ng Dumaguete" Jas Dudley-Scales,
  • the "Mombitious Chikadora ng Lithuania" Noime Steikunas,
  • the "Seamanluluto ng Bacolod" Brx Ruiz,
  • plus its 2-in-1 housemates the "Charismatic Partner ng Taguig" Dingdong Bahan and the "Go-Getter Partner ng Manila" Patrick Ramirez.

Now inside the Big Brother house, they are about to embark on Kuya's latest series of tasks that will challenge their character and camaraderie within 100 days.

But during their initial stay, the 15 hopefuls are immediately put to the test as Kuya announced that they are staying in as house guests and only 11 will remain to be hailed as the official housemates of "PBB Gen 11."

Find out the latest happenings inside Kuya's iconic house in "Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11," hosted by Kim Chiu, Robi Domingo, Enchong Dee, Alexa Ilacad, Melai Cantiveros, and Bianca Gonzalez, airing Mondays to Fridays at 10:15 PM on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

"PBB" also airs every Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TV5.

RELATED'Pinoy Big Brother' house flooded by Typhoon 'Carina'

vuukle comment

PINOY BIG BROTHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heart Evangelista turns emotional at GMA contract renewal

Heart Evangelista turns emotional at GMA contract renewal

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
After 26 years in show business, Heart Evangelista no longer has dream roles or dream projects.
Entertainment
fbtw
Avoid 'sexist' filming of women, Paris Olympics camera operators told

Avoid 'sexist' filming of women, Paris Olympics camera operators told

By Adam Plowright | 1 day ago
The official Olympics broadcaster has urged camera operators to film men and women athletes in the same way to avoid "stereotypes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Sandejas juggles careers as music artist and AI engineer

Paolo Sandejas juggles careers as music artist and AI engineer

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Paolo Sandejas has displayed his potential and promise as a music artist in previous tracks and the EP Bloom. He continues...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Lorax approves': Dr. Seuss reacts to Lady Gaga's Paris Olympics wardrobe

'The Lorax approves': Dr. Seuss reacts to Lady Gaga's Paris Olympics wardrobe

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A social media page dedicated to the late American author and cartoonist Dr. Seuss reacted on Lady Gaga's wardrobe at her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Covering Paris Olympics opening ceremony: rain, rain, memorable moments

Covering Paris Olympics opening ceremony: rain, rain, memorable moments

By Guy Jackson | 1 day ago
It was an unprecedented ceremony on the River Seine -- an Olympics had never opened before outside the main stadium -- and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Celine Dion's Paris Olympics dress took over 1,000 hours to create

Celine Dion's Paris Olympics dress took over 1,000 hours to create

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Renowed singer Celine Dion's dress at her performance during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony last Saturday took over 1,000...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celine Dion sings on Eiffel Tower at end of Olympics opening ceremony

Celine Dion sings on Eiffel Tower at end of Olympics opening ceremony

1 day ago
Canadian singer Celine Dion sang from the Eiffel Tower to bring the curtain down on the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aya Nakamura performs at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Aya Nakamura performs at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

1 day ago
Franco-Malian R&B superstar Aya Nakamura, the most listened to French-speaking singer in the world, performed at the Paris...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lady Gaga performs at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Lady Gaga performs at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

1 day ago
Lady Gaga performed an iconic French cabaret classic at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony Friday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Snoop Dogg stars as flame sails into Paris for opening ceremony

Snoop Dogg stars as flame sails into Paris for opening ceremony

By Peter Berlin | 1 day ago
American rapper Snoop Dogg held the flame aloft as the Olympic torch relay neared the end of its  68-stage trek through...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with