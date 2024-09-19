Father shoots judge after daughter failed to win beauty contest

MANILA, Philippines — A father shot a beauty contest judge after his daughter failed to win the pageant in Brazil.

According to a Brazil’s g1 Globo report and as seen on the video uploaded by the site, suspect Sebastiao Francisco expressed his disgust to the judges because his daughter only finished 4th place at the competition "Ball of the Rain's Choice."

According to witnesses, Sebastiao argued that his daughter should win the pageant, so judges explained the pageant's results.

The suspect then shot one of the judges, which prompted the police to fire back.

Sebastiao was rushed to a hospital but was later declared dead.

Organizers of the pageant condemned the violence and commented on the father's allegation.

“Regardless of voting and selection of the winner, the commission is always committed to a fair, ethical and transparent process, and that it will make available to interested parties the original voting files for the conference of results,” it said.

