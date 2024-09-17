DepEd begins investigation on viral video of Ilocos Norte teacher beaten by students

An Alternative Learning System (ALS) teacher at Sitio Lipata Community Learning Center in one of the province’s islands

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has started an investigation regarding a teacher in Ilocos Norte who got beaten up by his own students.

The video of the incident got viral on social media last Friday.

Teacher’s Dignity Coalition (TDC) called out the incident, asking for justice.

TDC Chairman Benjo Basas said he can't even watch the video, saying it saddened him seeing the students beat their teacher.

Basas said that the students need to be investigated and justice should prevail for the teacher.

He added that it's clear in the video that the students did the abuse on purpose as some of the people in the video were seen shouting in an effort to stop the violence.

