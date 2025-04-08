Shamcey Supsup resigns from political party after congressman aspirant's 'single mother' joke

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Shamcey Supsup has resigned from Pasig political party Kaya This after congressional aspirant Christian Sia’s “disrespectful” joke against single mothers.

Shamcey is currently running as first district councilor in Pasig.

In her Facebook account, Shamcey said she joined the party for a meaningful change, but it suddenly went downwards after the joke.

“After careful thought and reflection, I have respectfully decided to resign from KAYA THIS,” she said.

“When I joined the team, it was with sincere hope that we could work together for meaningful change. But recent events have made it clear that my values, especially those shaped by my experience as a woman, a mother, and a leader, no longer align with the direction the team is taking,” she added.

Without mentioning names, Shamcey earlier said that she could not tolerate her partymate’s joke about single mothers.

“This decision is not made lightly, but with full respect for my fellow aspirants, for the Miss Universe Philippines Organization whose mission I carry, and for the many women and girls who look to me for strength and clarity,” she continued in her statement.

“I choose to stand firmly by the values I’ve upheld throughout my life: dignity, respect, accountability, and women empowerment. At this point, I believe the best way to stay true to these principles is to take a step back, reflect, and listen, to allow space for clarity before taking the next steps. I am grateful to KAYA THIS for the opportunity, and I wish everyone well,” she added.

