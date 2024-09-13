Unlock an amazing shopping experience at Spectrum Fair 2024 with your Metrobank credit card

MANILA, Philippines — Heads up, Metrobank cardholders! Metrobank and Spectrum Fair are teaming up as Manila’s favorite lifestyle fair returns this month with deals and offers exclusively for you.

In celebration of their birthday month, Metrobank and Spectrum Fair are bringing the best shopping experience starting on September 14 to 15 at The Fifth at Rockwell, and every month until the Christmas bazaar in December.

Metrobank serves as Spectrum Fair’s exclusive bank partner - bringing a convenient cashless experience to the fair’s customers, and exclusive perks to its credit cardholders:

Free entrance at the fair

Skip paying the entrance fee at the Spectrum Fair. Just present your Metrobank credit card and an ID as proof of identification, and you’re in!

0% installment for three months

Make your shopping spree lighter on the pocket by availing of Metrobank’s 0% installment offer when you spend at least PHP 10,000 on a merchant.

10% discount at select merchants

To give you the best value for your money, some merchants are even slashing off 0% when you pay with your Metrobank credit card. Get this deal when you shop at brands like Wear Sundays, Aroma Sense, Allora Manila, Flabelus, and many more.

Take advantage of these offers this holiday season! Spectrum Fair will run around the metro until December. Stay tuned for updates on their official page and Metrobank Card PH on Instagram and Facebook.

Don’t have a Metrobank credit card yet? You can apply online via https://apply.metrobank.com.ph/creditcard or visit the nearest Metrobank branch.

To learn more about the exclusive Metrobank credit card offers, visit www.metrobank.com.ph/promos.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Metrobank. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.