WATCH: Students race sperm for male infertility awareness

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of individuals gathered to watch two contestants race their sperm against the other's for male infertility awareness.

The event was the brainchild of a teenage high school student who raised more than a million dollars for its organization.

The collected samples were placed on tiny two-millimeter-long "tracks." These were magnified a hundred times via microscope and filmed by a camera that transferred the image to a 3D animation software for broadcast.

The losing contestant was sprayed with a liquid resembling semen after the race was finished. — With reports by Romain Fonsegrives for Agence France-Presse

