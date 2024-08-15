WATCH: Early shocker at Filipino Olympians’ Heroes Parade

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Olympians, led by two-time Paris Olympics gold medalist Carlos Yulo and bronze medalists Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, had a Heroes Parade in Manila yesterday, which ran for over seven kilometers from Aliw Theater to Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

The parade, which was originally scheduled to start at 3 p.m., left Aliw Theater at around 3:45 p.m.

While waiting for the parade to start, Yulo and the rest of the Olympians were seen taking a group selfie, just like they did on the floating parade at the Olympics’ opening on the Seine River.

As the live band was performing, the athletes’ float suddenly started and then took an abrupt break, surprising the athletes and soliciting “Ay!” from the adoring crowd. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya