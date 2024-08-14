Paris Olympians hailed like conquering heroes in Manila parade

MANILA, Philippines -- A homecoming fit for heroes.

Amid the sweltering afternoon heat, thousands of Filipinos gave the Filipino Paris Olympians a warm and rousing welcome in a homecoming parade in the city of Manila Wednesday.

The Philippine delegation, led by up double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, and bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, were met by waving Philippine flags and joyful shouts from Filipino supporters.

Their fellow Filipino Olympians Hergie Bacyadan, Jarod Hatch, Joanie Delgaco, Carlo Paalam, John Cabang Tolentino, John Ceniza, Kiyomi Watanabe, Sam Catantan, Kayla Sanchez, Elreen Ando and Lauren Hoffman were also aboard the float.

Yulo’s father, Mark Andrew Yulo, was also among those who welcomed the athletes.

Mark Andrew was seen jumping up and down as the float passed by him, and Yulo seemed to salute his father.

Shirts and other memorabilia were also thrown into the Olympians’ float to be signed.

The parade started at the Aliw Theater, and traversed Roxas Boulevard, Padre Burgos, Finance Road, Taft Avenue, P. Quirino Avenue, Adriatico Street and eventually concluded at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The athletes arrived at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum at about 6:15 p.m.

In the coliseum, each athlete was called one-by-one to huge pops from the crowd.

But the biggest applause came, as expected, for Yulo.

“It was fantastic. You know, I was crying because [Yulo] is like my son. So touching,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carreon said.

The program ended a few minutes after, but the crowd made the most out of it, asking the athletes for selfies and autographs.

The Philippines had its best Olympic finish in 100 years with two gold and two bronze medals.