EJ Obiena's girlfriend Caroline Joyeux shares Paris Olympics experience

MANILA, Philippines — It is not only two-time Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena who continues to get compliments, but also his girlfriend of four years and fellow athlete, Caroline Joyeux.

Caroline, a triple jumper representing Germany, attended the 2024 Paris Olympics and supported EJ from the stands.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Caroline shared clips of her time in Paris from inside the Stade de France where EJ competed.

She even wore a t-shirt bearing EJ's name as well as coloring her nails with the colors of the Philippine flag.

EJ appears in some of the clips, like during a walk down the Seine and from afar as he entered the Stade de France.

The pole vaulter commented on Caroline's post, "Always sleepy," as there was one clip of the triple jumper sleeping in a car. Caroline responded with a couple of sleepy emojis.

The two athletes have been in a relationship since 2020 after meeting in a training camp in Italy. They crossed paths again in Germany and the Philippines.

EJ finished in fourth place at the recently concluded Paris Olympics, just short of a podium finish. It is a vast improvement from his 11th place finish in Tokyo.

