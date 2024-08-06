Obiena falls short of Olympic podium, finishes 4th

MANILA, Philippines – Heartbreak in Paris.

EJ Obiena barely missed the podium in the men’s pole vault of the Paris Olympics early Tuesday morning (Manila time).

With four pole vaulters remaining in medal contention, the Filipino could not clear 5.95 meters after three attempts.

After flying over 5.85 meters and 5.90 meters with ease, he looked primed to do the same with the bar raised.

However, despite going high, he simply could not stick the landing.

In his third and final attempt, he hit the lower part of his body on the bar. A dejected Obiena took some time before standing and took a bow.

Despite missing the podium, he finished higher than his 11th place result in the Tokyo Olympics back in 2021.

As expected, World no. 1 Armand Duplantis of Sweden took home the gold medal.

The United States’ Sam Kendricks won the silver medal after clearing 5.95 meters.

Greek Emmanouil Karalis, who skipped the 5.95 meters after his first fault, was unable to clear 6 meters as well. Despite technically being unable to clear 5.95 meters as well as Obiena, he won via countback.