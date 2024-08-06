^

Sports

Obiena falls short of Olympic podium, finishes 4th

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 3:38am

MANILA, Philippines – Heartbreak in Paris. 

EJ Obiena barely missed the podium in the men’s pole vault of the Paris Olympics early Tuesday morning (Manila time). 

With four pole vaulters remaining in medal contention, the Filipino could not clear 5.95 meters after three attempts. 

After flying over 5.85 meters and 5.90 meters with ease, he looked primed to do the same with the bar raised. 

However, despite going high, he simply could not stick the landing. 

In his third and final attempt, he hit the lower part of his body on the bar. A dejected Obiena took some time before standing and took a bow. 

Despite missing the podium, he finished higher than his 11th place result in the Tokyo Olympics back in 2021. 

As expected, World no. 1 Armand Duplantis of Sweden took home the gold medal. 

The United States’ Sam Kendricks won the silver medal after clearing 5.95 meters. 

Greek Emmanouil Karalis, who skipped the 5.95 meters after his first fault, was unable to clear 6 meters as well. Despite technically being unable to clear 5.95 meters as well as Obiena, he won via countback. 

vuukle comment

EJ OBIENA

PARIS OLYMPICS

POLE VAULT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
So far, so good for EJ Obiena

So far, so good for EJ Obiena

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
For the second straight Olympics, EJ Obiena vies in the pole vault final, promising one thing.
Sports
fbtw
Sure medals for Petecio, Villegas

Sure medals for Petecio, Villegas

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Nesthy Petecio put up yet another masterclass act while Aira Villegas showed grit and guts in contrasting victories producing...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn Diaz singles out double Olympic gold winner Yulo's resilience

Hidilyn Diaz singles out double Olympic gold winner Yulo's resilience

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
More than bringing home a historic second gold medal from the Paris Olympics, Carlos Yulo showed resilience that deserves...
Sports
fbtw
Bambol&rsquo;s forecast on target

Bambol’s forecast on target

By Joaquin Henson | 5 hours ago
A few days before the Paris Olympics began last week, POC president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino boldly predicted...
Sports
fbtw
MVP: We never doubted for a second

MVP: We never doubted for a second

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
“We never doubted for a second.”
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Philippines success &lsquo;answered prayers&rsquo;

Team Philippines success ‘answered prayers’

By Nelson Beltran | 5 hours ago
With still a full week of sporting battles ahead, Team Philippines has achieved its target and is raring to go for more in...
Sports
fbtw
Petecio, Villegas to set foot in Roland Garros

Petecio, Villegas to set foot in Roland Garros

By Nelson Beltran | 5 hours ago
From the North Paris Arena, boxing competition moves over to Roland Garros – the home of the French Open – for...
Sports
fbtw
Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center in Laguna

Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center in Laguna

5 hours ago
The Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center is still accepting students for the BEST Center clinic at Inspire...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee carries Pelita Jaya to victory

Brownlee carries Pelita Jaya to victory

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Justin Brownlee weaved his magic anew in a championship run with the Pelita Jaya in the Indonesia Basketball League over the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with