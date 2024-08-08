Obiena to bring top pole vaulters to Philippines for 'world-class' competition

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Expect a world-class pole vaulting event happening in the Philippines next month.

After a heartbreaking fourth place finish in the Paris Olympics, EJ Obiena is eyeing to bring a pole vault competition in the Philippines, he bared on Wednesday.

In an interview with members of the press, the World No. 2 pole vaulter said that the competition is set to happen on September 20 at the Ayala Triangle Gardens.

“I’m gonna be able to bring an international competition. It’s already registered, sanctioned by the World Athletics,” he said.

The 28-year-old revealed that he and his camp got help from a European consultant to “make sure that everything is up to standard.”

“The surface that we’re using is the same as what surface here in Paris and Tokyo,” he added.

“Hopefully, you guys will have a world-class competition in the Philippines.”

Obiena, in an earlier interview on Tuesday, said he already invited big names from the pole vaulting world to compete here in the Philippines.

“I hope Oleg [Zernikel] will come, I think Emmanouil [Karalis] will come, [Huang] Bokai will come. So, we’ll see,” he added.

“I will try to get the Olympic finalists and have a really good competition in the Philippines. I think the country deserves that.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Obiena looked back on a tough season that ended in the fourth place finish in the Paris Olympics.

He bared that a back injury prevented him from consistently training, and revealed that he was in so much pain a few days before the Olympics that he could not carry his poles.

But despite this, he stressed that he did not think it hindered him on the day of competitions, but “it affected my consistency, my overall program going to Paris.”

Looking back, Obiena said that a silver lining is that he was able to cement his status as one of the top pole vaulters with his performance.

“There’s a lot of silver lining with everything that’s happened. I still believe I solidified myself as one of the best pole vaulters in the current time. I guess that’s a silver lining considering everything that’s been happening,” he said.

“I’m able to compete with the best of the best. I need to give my team and everybody involved a pat on their back to be able to stitch me back to where I’m at.”

Obiena was close to taking home the bronze medal, but he could not clear 5.95 meters in three attempts.

Karalis, the eventual bronze medalist, came in third despite not clearing 5.95 meters as he skipped the height. He made the podium via countback.