'Struggling' Filipino immigrant wins P4.64 billion from biggest lottery in Canadian history

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino immigrant Justin Simporios won the biggest lottery in Canadian history, winning 80 million Canadian dollars or P4.64 billion.

In an interview, Justin said that he only had 12 Canadian dollars when he walked into Surrey Central Walmart to join the lottery.

He was supposed to only buy burger buns and cheese, but he used his remaining cash on a Quick Pick Lotto Max ticket.

“I'm an immigrant. I came from a poor country. This money is a lot, right?” he said.

“I've been struggling. I'm a father. I work full time. I have a daughter. I want to go home. I want to spend time with them.

“But as a father, you want to balance it out, right? Should I work or should I spend time with my daughter and not have food, right? Those kinds of stuff.”

Justin then quit his job and began listing things to buy.

He then said that his top priority is to help his mom retire from work, pay his sister's medical school debt, support his wife's family, bring his wife and daughter to the Philippines for the first time, and watch Lebron James live before he retires.

RELATED: YouTube star MrBeast upsets Mexican officials with temple videos