Obiena plunges back into training

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 5:12pm
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024.
Andrej Isakovic / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Not done yet.

That was more than a hashtag for EJ Obiena, who revealed Tuesday that he’s back in training camp on the heels of a heartbreaking finish in the Paris Olympics.

Winding up at fourth-place for a near-podium placing, it’s never too early to prepare for the Filipino pole vault pride in his next battles with his eyes locked on seeking redemption in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

“I am back in training, I am back in the game, and I am going to attack the rest of the season and make you proud. You are going to see more from me, and see the Philippine Flag raised and raised on a global stage,” declared Obiena, with a hashtag “Not Done Yet”.

“Let’s get on with it.”

Obiena, the World No. 2 pole vaulter, was on the verge of a breakthrough in Paris only to fall short after failing to clear 5.95 meters en route to finish just outside the podium.

The 28-year-old ace was actually tied with Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis at 5.90 meters but lost the bronze via countback as the latter cleared all of his previous hurdles with single attempts.

As expected, World No. 1 Armand Duplantis of Sweden breezed through to the gold medal and even set a new world record at 6.25 meters, as USA’s Sam Kendricks took the silver at 5.95 meters.

But albeit it’s a massive improvement for Obiena, who admitted braving a back injury amidst his Paris campaign, after a dismal 11th place finish in Tokyo, he’s out for the ultimate prize next time.

“The measure of a man or woman is not a singular event — like the Olympics — but a cumulative or collective measure over time. I finished 4th in Paris, close but not good enough,” he vowed, thanking the Filipinos for an unwavering support.

“I am not measured by this. I am measured by my career. I commit to everyone now.”

That, however, can wait as Obiena and the rest of the 22-strong Filipino Olympians led by twin-gold medalist Carlos Yulo come home for now for a grand hero’s welcome parade in Manila Wednesday in recognition of their valiant stand in Paris.

