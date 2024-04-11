'Ang init': Baby's first words go viral

MANILA, Philippines — Even the little ones know how it is in the Philippines right now!

A video is currently going viral showing a baby whose first words appear to be "ang init."

TikTok user chingching_822, whose handle reads BUU BUU FAM, earlier this week uploaded a video attempting to get the child to say his first words.

Initially, the child's parents were trying to get the baby to say "mama," but instead, the child gave a mumble that sounded like "ang init," to the parents' delight.

The user pinned the video on their profile and as of writing, it has 9.7 millions views, 1.6 million likes, over 116,000 saves, and 7,000 comments.

With less than the 30 uploaded videos to date, some of the user's content involve other funny moments with the baby.

One shows the baby "kicking" his father, one being repeatedly kissed by his parents, and one has the face of boxer-politician Manny Pacquiao fixed on his face as the mother tries to get the child to say "Manny," instead of "mommy."

