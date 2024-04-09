Couple stages Bumble wedding after matching on app

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and host Joelle held a Bumble-themed wedding with her partner Lenard to highlight the mobile dating application that brought the couple together.

Last April 4 Joelle and Lenard's wedding in Tagaytay was curated with items inspired from dating app: yellow arrangements, a bee-themed cake, and vows echoing their Bumble journey.

"It's incredible to think that something as simple as making the first move on Bumble led me to this moment," said Joelle. "In a world where we often wait for things to happen, it's empowering to take control of your own dating journey and pursue who you truly want — and that's exactly what I did!"

Bumble is a women-first dating and social networking app found a decade ago that connects people across dating, friendship and professional networking.

According to a survey last year involving 2,500 active Bumble users in the Philippines, 49% of single Filipinos would consider using an online dating app to meet potential partners while 45% of women said they were open for the same.

Joelle then gave her insights for people looking for their own success stories on the app, perhaps even marrying their matches like she did:

Set up a fun profile

Be clear about what you're looking for

Be open to dating outside your type

Know when to let go

Fall for their reality, instead of their potential

Regarding her third tip, Joelle said while it's important to be open-minded, don't compromise on your values and deal-breakers, "Be willing to meet different people, but stay true to yourself!"

And as for her final tip, "Pay attention to how they treat you and others, their values, and their actions. I focused on who they were at that time and from there, I tried to see if that matched who I was at that time!"

