P100K for MMDA enforcers not meant as bribe, Chavit Singson clarifies

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson explained that the P100,000 he plans to give to Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcers is intended as a reward for doing their job and not as a bribe.

During an interview with the media at the grand opening of BB.Q Chicken's latest store in Ayala Mall Feliz, Singson elaborated on the details of the incident.

He said that he will give the reward money on Monday.

“Sa Monday (ko ibibigay), kasi ipinagpaalam ko muna baka akala nila bribe 'yun. Ano 'yun, to encourage enforcers to do their duties and to show that no one is above the law," he said.

“Whatever the reason, kako nga talagang kasalanan namin dahil nag-overtake kami du’n, e. Umiwas lang kami pero maski na anong rason, mali pa rin kami kako at hindi dapat tularan,” he added.

In a separate interview at the same event, Singson apologized for violating the bus lane rules.

“Humihingi ako ng paumanhin sa MMDA. Pinapahanap ko na si Chairman (Romando) Artes, magpapadala ako ng P100,000 premyo sa mga nanghuli para ma-encourage sila na manghuli," he said.

