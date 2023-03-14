^

The Budgetarian

Chavit Singson gives money advice to fellow millionaires

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 9:12am
Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson with his white lion
Luis "Chavit" Singson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson advised his co-millionaires to spend their hard-earned money to enjoy life. 

At a recent media visit to his Sulvec Greece mansion in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, Chavit said that millionaires should spend their money because they cannot bring it with them after death. 

“Maraming mayayaman diyan pero hindi sila kumakain ng masarap, hindi sila sumasakay ng kanilang eroplano. Ako, ginagastos ko lahat dahil 'pag namatay ako hindi ko naman madadala e. Mabubulok lang, paga-awayan pa,” Chavit said. 

He said that millionaires should not count their money because life is too short. 

“Enjoy life because life is too short. Maraming mayayaman, ‘di hamak na mas mayayaman sa akin pero hindi sila gaanong enjoy sa buhay nila. Binibilang ang pera e. Ako 'pag nalugi, okay lang. Kasama na sa buhay 'yan,” he said. 

“You have to spend it, otherwise, money is not yours until you spend it. May pera ka pero 'pag namatay ka, hindi na sa’yo yan. Kailangan gastusin mo e. 'Yung mga iba hindi nila alam e. Kaya ako na-enjoy ko ang buhay ko. Hindi mo alam kung kailan e,” he added. 

Recently, Chavit hosted Korean star Lee Seung-gi in Vigan, Ilocos Sur. 

On Luis Christian Singson's Facebook account, Chavit's son posted a photo of him and his father with the Korean actor and singer.

"With South Korean Popstar Lee Seung-gi," the younger Singson captioned the post. 

The former Ilocos Sur governor said he has many investments and businesses in South Korea, including power and a soon-to-be launched "Viber-like" messaging application.

The app is now available in South Korea.  

