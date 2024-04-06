'I was unhappy': Woman quits job after winning lottery

MANILA, Philippines — A woman in Kentucky, United States, quit her job that made her "unhappy" after becoming a scratch-off ticket lottery winner.

Kentucky Lottery officials confirmed that Reshawn Toliver won $90,000 (P5.1 million) after purchasing five scratch-off tickets last month at a Hopkinsville gas station.

"I screamed! I've never hollered that loud before," Toliver said when she found out she won the top prize. "I was lost for a minute... I can hear the scream over and over again in my head."

Toliver also told officials that winning the lottery allowed her to quit her job and find another one more fulfilling.

"I was unhappy with my job and God made a way," Toliver said. "I felt bad leaving but I'm relieved to be able to quit my job."

She ultimately took home a check worth $64,800 (P3.67 million), while the gas station she bought the ticket from received a $900 (P51,000) check for selling the winning ticket.

RELATED: Lone bettor wins P175 million days after 'glitch' mars lotto draw