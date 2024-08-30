^

Richard Gomez draws flak for open bus lane suggestion during EDSA traffic

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 11:42am
Richard Gomez draws flak for open bus lane suggestion during EDSA traffic
Actor Richard Gomez
MANILA, Philippines — Social media users blasted actor and Ormoc Rep. Richard Gomez for his post on EDSA traffic.

In a now-deleted post, Richard suggested to use the bus lane during heavy traffic. 

"2 hours in EDSA traffic and counting. From Makati, Ayala nasa SM Edsa pa lang ako up to now. Eh, QC ang punta ko. 1 or 2 hours pa ba?!" Richard wrote. 

"Ilang bus lang ang gumagamit ng bus lane, bakit hindi buksan during heavy traffic para mas lumuwag ang traffic?" he added. 

EDSA

EDSA TRAFFIC CONGESTION

RICHARD GOMEZ
