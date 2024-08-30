Richard Gomez draws flak for open bus lane suggestion during EDSA traffic

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users blasted actor and Ormoc Rep. Richard Gomez for his post on EDSA traffic.

In a now-deleted post, Richard suggested to use the bus lane during heavy traffic.

"2 hours in EDSA traffic and counting. From Makati, Ayala nasa SM Edsa pa lang ako up to now. Eh, QC ang punta ko. 1 or 2 hours pa ba?!" Richard wrote.

"Ilang bus lang ang gumagamit ng bus lane, bakit hindi buksan during heavy traffic para mas lumuwag ang traffic?" he added.

Here are the reactions of X users to Richard's post:

Wow Richard Gomez. Just wow. Eh kung sumakay ka nalang kaya ng bus? Nakakahiya naman sayo na may sariling sasakyan at mas kumportable kesa sa amin na nagsisiksikan makauwi lang ha pic.twitter.com/DKac073lp1 — alt iWantTFC (@ALTiWantTFC) August 29, 2024

Hello Richard Gomez also known as Cong GOMA,



Ba’t kaming commuter pa maga-adjust?



What if magpropose kayo ng bill na hindi pahirap sa mga commuters?



Pls guys stop voting entitled and out of touch politicians.



Take the bus challenge pls for @1richardgomez1 pic.twitter.com/I3w1bmtJy6 — Joken (@jokenkenAR) August 29, 2024

Mr Richard Gomez, you don't have any right to complain about the traffic because you were a Duterte supporter in the first place.

The fact you're pissed today denotes one thing: Duterte and Mark Villar's "Build! Build! Build!" like the War-On-Drugs was just FAKE! — Juan Diego (@iamjuandiego225) August 30, 2024

As a commuter na nakikipagbalyahan everyday, nakakagalit ung statement ni Richard Gomez. — Fhey Michelle ? (@fheyiibannannie) August 29, 2024

Isa’t kalahating bobo din tong si Richard Gomez ‘no???? Hindi ba pwede ibigay na yung bus lane privileges sa commuters???? He’s probably whining about the traffic on his high end luxury car?? Please wag na ire-elect to — Catnip Everdeen (@chellesalvadorx) August 29, 2024

Dear Congressman Richard Gomez:



I understand the challenges our commuters face daily while traveling in Metro Manila. Opening bus lanes exclusively for car owners and VIPs undermines the existing transportation framework intended for public benefit. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SeAxmB4JBa — Deo Enalpe ???? (@deeoenalpe) August 29, 2024

Entitled Richard Gomez.



Another pusit na hindi nakaapak sa lupa. pic.twitter.com/SSYtSzg0l1 — Rommel Lopez (@RommelFLopez) August 29, 2024

This coming from an elected official like Richard Gomez. Political dynasties have no shame. Pass the anti political dynasty bill... #banpoliticaldynasties https://t.co/CQOCzZDiNr — JI (@skrekengos) August 30, 2024

