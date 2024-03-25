^

Zanjoe Marudo marries Ria Atayde

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 4:50pm
Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo
Zanjoe Marudo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marido have tied the knot. 

In his Instagram account, Zanjoe posted photos of their wedding. 

"03.23.24," Zanjoe wrote. 

"Happy Birthday MY WIFE," he added. 

Celebrities such as Angelica Panganiban, Maine Mendoza, Jela Atayde, Isabelle Daza, Jane Oineza and Jake Ejercito, among others commented on Zanjoe's post. 

"Uy wife!! Congrats mr & mrs marudo," Angelica wrote. 

"Welcome to the family, kuya," Jela commented.   

Ria and Zanjoe announced their engagement last February. 

In her Instagram account, Ria posted photos of her and Zanjoe, including the engagement ring. 

"Forever sounds good," Ria captioned the post with white heart and ring emojis. 

"And tastes even better," Zanjoe commented on Ria's post.

abtest
