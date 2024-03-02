Airline surprises Taylor Swift fans with friendship bracelets on Singapore flight

Passengers aboard Philippine Airline flights to Singapore were given Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets. The American pop superstar is set to stage her six-day concert in Singapore on March 2, 3, 4, 7 8 and 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Swifties who were aboard all Philippines Airlines flights bound for Singapore on March 1 to catch Taylor Swift’s sold-out "Eras" concerts were extra hyped to receive complimentary friendship bracelets that spell out FLYPAL.

Friendship bracelets have become a symbol of Taylor Swift’s fandom, as they were included in the lyrics of her empowering hit “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from the Midnights album released in 2022. An earlier Instagram post of the singer wearing the colorful bands was posted in 2019.

Fans celebrating the "Eras" tour decided to craft and swap the beaded accessories as a fun way to empower their fellow Swifties. It has turned into a worldwide trend with concertgoers proudly creating and trading their bracelets.

It has become so popular that crafting stores in areas where the concerts were held reported a very sharp uptick in beads sales. It is even said that one of Taylor’s biggest fans, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, had made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to give Taylor at one of her shows. While he didn’t get the chance to give it to her, the pair is officially and very publicly dating.

RELATED: Airline changes Singapore flight number to 1989 ahead of Taylor Swift concerts



