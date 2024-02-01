Airline changes Singapore flight number to 1989 ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost airline Cebu Pacific changed one of its Singapore-bound plane's flight number to 1989, ahead of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's six "Eras Tour" concerts there in March.

The temporary new flight number is 5J 1989, a reference to Swift's birth year, which inspired the title of her Grammy-winning fifth album.

The flight will operate for the first nine days of March flying out from Manila at 5:25 a.m. and arrive in Singapore four hours later, coinciding with Swift's concerts at Singapore's National Stadium on March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9.

The operating aircraft is an Airbus A321-271NX, which can seat 236 people with a regular flight number 5J 813 (other Singapore-bound flights on the airline kept its original number).

Passengers who previously booked the flight while it was still 5J 813 were notified about the change; the departure and arrival times were not affected.

It is likely the airline will also hold Fun Games and hand out giveaways inspired by Swift.

Last January, American Airlines added flights between Kansas City and Las Vegas with flight numbers 1989 and 87, inspired by Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs with jersey number 87.

The new flights were scheduled around the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas where the Chiefs are looking to defend their title against the San Francisco 49ers — their Super Bowl opponents in 2019.

The said airline also has new Kansas-Las Vegas flight numbers 15 and 1521. These were likely inspired by other Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Mike Edwards, who wear jersey numbers 15 and 21, respectively.

Another possibility is that Flight 15 is another reference to Swift, as her song "Fifteen" was featured on another Grammy-winning album, "Fearless."

The major question on people's heads however is if Swift will be able to watch Kelce play at the Super Bowl as she has a concert in Tokyo, Japan the night before.

