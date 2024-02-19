Collect them all! Oreo unleashes special edition Pokémon-themed range

Fans can now twist, lick and dunk 16 different designs of OREO Pokémon cookies featuring Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Sandshrew, Jigglypuff, Lapras, Dratini, Cyndaquil, Sableye, Piplup, Snivy, Pancham, Rowlet, Grookey and Mew.

MANILA, Philippines — The new year is starting with a bang! The beloved cookie brand OREO is teaming up with the iconic universe of Pokémon to deliver a special edition cookie collection and merchandise that’s sure to delight both Pokémon trainers and cookie lovers.

Available in the Philippines since February 1 in all the leading retailers in the country, stay playful in a world of discovery, adventure and flavorful fun when you experience the epic special edition cookie collection.

“We are incredibly excited to announce the release of the blockbuster OREO Pokémon cookie collection, bringing together the adventurous world of Pokémon with the playful experience of OREO. Our new collection will showcase the discovery spirit as we invite fans to collect all 16 OREO Pokémon cookie embossments.

"Moreover, we are ready to surprise the fans with a new Pikachu-inspired flavor and many special gifts with OREO Pokémon images. Stay Playful and join us in many upcoming immersive activities” said Vikram Chandratrey, marketing head, Oreo SEA & Indonesia, Mondelez International.

16 versions of Pokémon-embossed cookies

These cookies will come in many flavors such as Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Blueberry Ice cream.*

Just like in the Pokémon world, some cookies will be harder for collectors to find than others. In fact, each pack is randomly filled with OREO Pokémon cookies, so not every cookie pack is guaranteed to contain all 16 Pokémon. Out of the 16 cookie designs, the Mew cookie is the hardest to find.

Special edition Pikachu cookie

This is the first time OREO releases a special edition Pikachu-inspired flavor, so get ready for an electrifying treat.

Featuring Pikachu embossment, the cookie is set to captivate the Pokémon fan community and delight OREO lovers alike. Don't miss your chance to catch this delight and add a dash of Pikachu magic to your snacking experience!

16 OREO Pokémon photocards

The wonderful offerings don’t just stop there. OREO and Pokémon fans can collect 16 different OREO Pokémon photocards featuring different Pokémon in the collection such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Chamander and more.

With every purchase of an OREO Pokémon multipack or Pie (only in Vietnam), fans will receive a square photocard inside of the pack. These are only available while supplies last, so fans should hurry and collect them all!

Impactful activations

On top of all that, more surprises are about to come.

Launch event: On February 18, the highly anticipated OREO Pokémon collaboration officially kicked off at the Trinoma Activity Center with an electrifying event.



The venue brimmed with excitement as OREO and Pokémon enthusiasts, alongside Mondelez OREO brand team, parenting influencers, gaming creators, and guests from parenting and gaming Facebook Communities, gathered together.



Adding to the thrill, the event featured a star-studded lineup of celebrity ambassadors including Megan Young, Alodia Gosiengfiao, Saab Magalona, Andi Manzano and Sharlene San Pedro.



Attendees plunged into an adventure-filled experience with engaging OREO-themed games offering premium OREO prizes. Delectable treats and interactive booths tailored to every palate and interest further heightened the excitement.



“OREO is always looking for new ways to bring people together. And in the spirit of staying playful, OREO wants to bring you a unique experience and a groundbreaking collaboration. For the first time ever, the world’s favorite number 1 cookie is teaming up with Pokémon, one of the world's highest grossing media franchise. With this, we'll create authentic moments of discovery and adventure in creative and playful ways,” Ma. Isabel Santiago, senior brand manager from OREO Philippines remarked.





Buy to win: Fans now not only can collect 16 cookie embossments and photocards, but also can get a chance to win amazing collectibles along the way!



All you have to do is buy P250 worth of OREO Pokémon packs to redeem appealing collectibles such as OREO Pokémon plate, glass or glass with cookie holder.



To participate in the Find Mew, fans need to find the Mew cookie in any OREO Pokémon pack. Log on to oreosea.com/pokemon, complete the registration, and submit a photo of themselves and the Mew cookie. Lucky draw will be held bi-weekly and the winner will be announced on OREO Social media channel.

This captivating campaign serves as a catalyst for sparking playful connections among families. The new collection and its integrated activities taps into the shared cultural affinity of discovery and adventure for both brands, creating a unique and engaging snacking experience.

The campaign invites fans to share their excitement and connect with fellow enthusiasts online using the hashtags #PlaywithOREOPokemon.

Whether you’re a fan of the Pokémon world, OREO, or both, this collection is an invitation to discover a playful range of cookie embossment, collect all special collectibles, and enjoy the special edition Pikachu cookie during memorable moments with friends and family.

For more information and the latest updates on the upcoming OREO Pokémon special edition, head to Oreo Philippines Facebook page.

*Flavor will be variant depending on each market.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by OREO. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.