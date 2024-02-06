Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
February 6, 2024 | 10:35am
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon, as of Feb. 6, 2024.
- Digital Marketing Manager
- Senior Social Media Producer
- Social Media Producer (Graphics)
- Video and Motion Graphics Editor
- Content Producer (Tagalog News, General News, Interaksyon)
- Human Resource Manager
Please see below for detailed descriptions of the above position.
Advertising & Sales Department
Digital Marketing Manager - Philstar.com and Interaksyon
.com
Duties and responsibilities:
- Branding: Develop and implement a comprehensive branding strategy, ensuring consistency across platforms.
- Product Development: Lead website enhancement and user experience improvement, collaborating with cross-functional teams.
- Partnerships: Identify and establish strategic partnerships to drive brand awareness and user acquisition.
- Events: Plan and execute engaging webinars, forums, and conferences to promote the websites.
- Channel Growth and Promotions: Create and execute marketing campaigns across multiple channels to drive traffic and engagement.
- Competitive Benchmarking: Conduct market research and monitor competitors to ensure competitiveness and differentiation.
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
- Proven experience as a Marketing Manager in the digital media or publishing industry.
- Strong understanding of branding principles and experience in maintaining a consistent brand image.
- Experience in product development and innovative content formats.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
- Strong project management abilities.
- Proficiency in digital marketing channels and analytics.
- Up-to-date knowledge of industry trends and best practices.
Interested Advertising and Sales applicants may send their resume to advertising@philstar.com and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name
Editorial Department
Senior Social Media Producer
Duties and responsibilities:
- Craft and implement products, strategies and techniques for audience development, engagement and content marketing campaigns.
- Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media.
- Conceptualize and produce original content and content products for Philstar.com's audience on various platforms following editorial standards.
- Establish and maintain a network of contacts and sources.
- Coordinate with other teams in the company for their social media-related needs.
Qualifications:
- At least 3 years of intensive experience in writing, research, news media or digital content production including campus outfits, internships or freelance work.
- Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any communications, humanities or social sciences field.
- Must be able to demonstrate capability to interpret and explain complex topics and themes.
- Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Extensive knowledge of social media and related technologies.
- Graphic design and/or video editing skills a plus.
- Able to work independently with minimal supervision and must be proactive.
Content Producer (General News)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Monitor the latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world.
- Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies editorial standards and guidelines.
- Establish and maintain a network of contacts with news sources.
Qualifications:
- At least 1 year of experience in the news media.
- Graduate of communications, journalism, political science or any related course.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.
- Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.
Content Producer (Interaksyon)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Produce news features and analyses for Interaksyon's young audience on social media and the World Wide Web.
- Establish and maintain a network of sources.
Qualifications:
- Fresh graduates are welcome to apply.
- Experience in the news industry is a plus.
- Wide knowledge of social issues and pop culture trends.
- Convincing storytelling skills.
- Graduate of any humanities or social science course.
- Good verbal communication and excellent written communication skills.
- Can work independently and must be proactive.
Social Media Producer (Graphics)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Lead in the development of the aesthetics, design, layout, logos, media, product artwork to enhance the company’s brand images through social media content.
- Create customizable templates the social media team can use for multiple purposes.
- Participation in the planning and development of new designs for Philstar.com and Interaksyon.
- Work with the Sales department, which handles the client, for social snacks, social cards, and other requirements.
- Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media.
- Work with other solutions teams on institutional campaigns and special sections.
Qualifications:
- Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any communications, humanities or social sciences or arts field.
- Must be proficient in using Adobe Creative Suite especially Illustrator and Photoshop as well as other design tools such Canva.
- Extensive knowledge of social media and related technologies is a plus.
- Video editing skills a plus.
- Able to work independently with minimal supervision and must be proactive.
Interested Editorial applicants may send their resume to applicant@philstar.com and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name
Multimedia Department
Video and Motion Graphics Editor
Duties and responsibilities:
- Must have a solid understanding of excellent design principles.
- Collaborate with colleagues and other teams to produce high-quality artworks.
- Develop GIFs or animate vector graphics for social media.
- Design infographics to be published/posted on the web and social media.
- Create and edit videos/motion graphics for social media.
Qualifications
- Graduate of Fine Arts, Multimedia Arts, or related courses
- Preferably experienced employee specialized in Advertising and Marketing
- 2 to 4 years of experience as a Graphic/Multimedia Artist or Video Editor
- Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and After Effects)
- Knowledgeable in photography and video production
- Self-motivated and able to work with minimum supervision
Interested multimedia applicants may send their resume and portfolio to multimedia@philstar.com and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name
Admin Department
Human Resource Manager
Duties and responsibilities:
- To start a department of a mid-sized company with less than 50 employees.
- Conducts entry and exit interviews and provides management with feedback.
- Updates job requirements and job descriptions for all positions.
- Prepares employees for assignments by holding job orientations once hired.
- Acts as mediator and responsible for conflict resolution when necessary.
- Validates employee benefits programs versus current company needs and industry trends
- Prepares, updates and recommends human resource policies and procedures.
Skills and qualifications:
- Candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree from a reputable college or university.
- Relevant fields include Human Resources Management, Psychology, Organizational Communications, Business Management and the like. MBA preferred but not required.
- Demonstrates strong leadership skills and work ethic.
- Sufficient interpersonal, written and verbal communications skills with an innate ability to communicate across all levels of the organization.
- Experienced in identifying and resolving issues.
- Skilled in motivating and driving employee performance and improvement.
Interested Admin Department applicants may send their resume to applicant@philstar.com and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name
