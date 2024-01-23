^

Jollibee responds to Anne Curtis' 'Nice Ganda' remarks

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 23, 2024 | 1:16pm
Jollibee responds to Anne Curtis' 'Nice Ganda' remarks
Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis in their movie 'The Mall The Merrier.'

MANILA, Philippines — Local fast food chain Jollibee responded to Anne Curtis and Vice Ganda's viral endorsement conversation in "It's Showtime" recently. 

In Jollibee's X account, the brand shared Anne's statement about the issue. 

"We (love) you, Anne! Best friends pa rin tayo!" Jollibee wrote. 

In the January 20 episode of “It’s Showtime,” Vice and Anne were seen interviewing contestants of their "Expecially For You" segment.

Vice uttered the line "Nice, Ganda," and told Anne to repeat what he said. Anne did and it occurred to her that she should not have said it. 

The phrase was used by Vice Ganda on his commercial for a fast food chain, which was the rival of Anne's fast food chain endorsement. 

Anne and Vice then addressed the viral issue on X. 

