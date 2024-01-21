'Lapse of judgment': Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis address viral endorsement convo

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis are two of the most in-demand endorsers in the country, and they even endorse two competing fast food chains.

On Sunday, Vice and Anne exchanged tweets regarding their conversation on their noontime show that went viral.

In the said clip, Vice and Anne were interviewing contestants of their "Expecially For You" segment on "It's Showtime."

Vice uttered the line "Nice, Ganda," and told Anne to repeat what he said. Anne did and it occurred to her that she should not have said it.

The phrase was used by Vice Ganda on his commercial for a fast food chain, which was the rival of Anne's fast food chain endorsement.

"Morning everyone. Guys, kalma. No need for such negative energy. Vice and I are fine. It was a lapse of judgment on both sides. At least we can move forward and be keyrfuul. Ganyan ang biriun backstage but syempre dapat iba pag on air. Kaya kalma. It’s a beautiful day. Gawin na lang #BidaAngSaya every day! ?HAHAHAHA!" wrote Anne on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Vice reposted this tweet and wrote his own sentiment on the issue.

"Ang kj mo! Ok yan para trending! Chozzz!!! But yes it was lapse of judgement. It was our usual “brandagulan” moment na late nya narealize so nasabi nya ung tagline ng di nya namalayan. I apologized to her And pinagtawanan n lng namin. Our sisterhood will always be Nice Ganda!" Vice wrote.

The comedian-host again posted a new tweet to apologize to Anne.

"I put Anne in an uncomfortable situation. Wrong. Sorry," Vice wrote on X.

