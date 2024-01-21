^

Entertainment

'Lapse of judgment': Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis address viral endorsement convo

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 21, 2024 | 5:27pm
'Lapse of judgment': Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis address viral endorsement convo
Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis in their movie 'The Mall The Merrier.'

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis are two of the most in-demand endorsers in the country, and they even endorse two competing fast food chains. 

On Sunday, Vice and Anne exchanged tweets regarding their conversation on their noontime show that went viral. 

In the said clip, Vice and Anne were interviewing contestants of their "Expecially For You" segment on "It's Showtime."  

Vice uttered the line "Nice, Ganda," and told Anne to repeat what he said. Anne did and it occurred to her that she should not have said it. 

The phrase was used by Vice Ganda on his commercial for a fast food chain, which was the rival of Anne's fast food chain endorsement. 

"Morning everyone. Guys, kalma. No need for such negative energy. Vice and I are fine. It was a lapse of judgment on both sides. At least we can move forward and be keyrfuul. Ganyan ang biriun backstage but syempre dapat iba pag on air. Kaya kalma. It’s a beautiful day. Gawin na lang #BidaAngSaya every day! ?HAHAHAHA!" wrote Anne on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday. 

Vice reposted this tweet and wrote his own sentiment on the issue. 

"Ang kj mo! Ok yan para trending! Chozzz!!! But yes it was lapse of judgement. It was our usual “brandagulan” moment na late nya narealize so nasabi nya ung tagline ng di nya namalayan. I apologized to her And pinagtawanan n lng namin. Our sisterhood will always be Nice Ganda!" Vice wrote. 

The comedian-host again posted a new tweet to apologize to Anne. 

"I put Anne in an uncomfortable situation. Wrong. Sorry," Vice wrote on X. 

RELATED: 'It's Showtime' launches new segments

vuukle comment

ANNE CURTIS

VICE GANDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Janno Gibbs says Kathryn Bernardo allowed to view Ronaldo Valdez's body during wake

Janno Gibbs says Kathryn Bernardo allowed to view Ronaldo Valdez's body during wake

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Singer and actor Janno Gibbs revealed that their family only allowed Kathryn Bernardo to view Ronaldo Valdez's body.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janno Gibbs&rsquo; directorial debut film is &lsquo;best parting gift&rsquo; from late dad Ronaldo Valdez

Janno Gibbs’ directorial debut film is ‘best parting gift’ from late dad Ronaldo Valdez

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 3 days ago
A day after holding a press conference regarding the “mismanagement of the investigation and mishandling of sensitive...
Entertainment
fbtw
QCPD apologizes to Ronaldo Valdez's family over leaked video
play

QCPD apologizes to Ronaldo Valdez's family over leaked video

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The Quezon City Police Department issued a public apology to the family of Ronaldo Valdez due to the circulation of a leaked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janno Gibbs explains Japan trip days after dad Ronaldo Valdez died

Janno Gibbs explains Japan trip days after dad Ronaldo Valdez died

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Janno Gibbs explained that he and his family are still in the consoling stage, and that was the reason they felt the need...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coldplay's Chris Martin thanks fans for braving Manila traffic

Coldplay's Chris Martin thanks fans for braving Manila traffic

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Even Coldplay frontman Chris Martin managed to find the funny side of Metro Manila, known for its horrendous traffic.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Michelle Dee, Mark Bumgarner receive 'MMD Barbie' in Whang-Od-inspired gown

Michelle Dee, Mark Bumgarner receive 'MMD Barbie' in Whang-Od-inspired gown

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee and fashion designer Mark Bumgarner are now the owners of a customized doll of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Prince Harry drops libel case against UK newspaper

Prince Harry drops libel case against UK newspaper

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
Prince Harry has dropped his libel case against UK newspaper the Mail on Sunday, the publication said Friday, although the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maricel Laxa grateful to son Donny Pangilinan for convincing her to resume acting

Maricel Laxa grateful to son Donny Pangilinan for convincing her to resume acting

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan credited her son, Donny Pangilinan, with influencing her decision to re-enter the acting scene in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Max Eigenmann scores intenational role in film shot in the UK

Max Eigenmann scores intenational role in film shot in the UK

By Leah C. Salterio | 19 hours ago
Since actress Max Eigenmann wrapped up the suspense-thriller, Raging Grace, in October 2021, still at the height of pandemic,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with