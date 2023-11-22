Holiday magic: Hong Kong Disneyland bares Christmas packages, new castle's first New Year’s Eve countdown

From left: Mickey and Minnie at the Disneyland Brand Ambassadors' Parade; 'Momentous' fireworks spectacle in the newly revamped castle

HONG KONG — In time for the opening of World of Frozen this month, Hong Kong Disneyland presented to the global press, including Philstar.com, its Christmas and New Year offerings, including its first-ever New Year’s Eve countdown in its newly revamped Castle of Magical Dreams.

Christmas offerings

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Musicians and dancers from the theme park’s 230 Filipino cast members join Mickey and Minnie in concerts and parades marking the ongoing “A Disney Christmas” celebration until January 1, 2024.

The celebration’s highlight is “Disney Christmas Live in Concert!” on December 2, 3, 9 and 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Guests can experience a heart-warming Christmas celebration with their loved ones at the performance in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams. Guests will be treated to a melodious Christmas journey with classic merry tunes and Disney songs.

Over a hundred of choir members from The Hong Kong Children's Choir will also perform and invite everyone to sing along with joy. This year’s musical Christmas journey will unfold with a heartfelt family story through the eyes of a young child who loves to play the piano, and receives a special gift from her grandmother.

Throughout the journey, Disney friends will appear, including an inaugural appearance by Mirabel from Disney Animation’s “Encanto,” and Anna and Elsa from Disney Animation’s “Frozen.”

This year, “A Holiday Wish-Come-True” Tree Lighting Ceremony will have new drone effects accompanying the Christmas carol performance. It will further illuminate the night, along with soft snowfall, creating a wonderful winter moment.

Guests can secure their spot in seating area at the “Disney Christmas Live in Concert!” with the Seating Area Pass, or a semi-buffet in the Explorer’s Club Restaurant and admission to VIP seating areas of the concert using the VIP Seating Area Package.

Create holiday memories with your family and friends for a merry Christmas celebration at “Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball,” “Wish Upon a Star” photo moment, “Santa Goofy’s Magical Snowfall,” Duffy and Friends Winter Wonderland, and much more.

Summer Snow Day in World of Frozen

Currently, World of Frozen marks the Summer Snow Day Celebration, a tribute to the day when Anna bravely risked everything to save her beloved sister Elsa and the kingdom from the ruthless Prince Hans. The magnificent celebration commemorates the true love between the royal sisters.

Upon their arrival at Arendelle, guests will see a celebratory banner, “Come Celebrate Summer Snow Day!” and hear the beautiful symphonic renditions of classic songs representing the different unique moments in “Frozen” and “Frozen 2.”

Guests are warmly welcomed by citizens of Arendelle and encouraged to join in the merriment that will take place throughout the village and forest.

During the Summer Snow Day celebration, the Royal Arendellian Troubadours perform well-known songs, as visitors and townspeople alike sing and dance along.

The royal family has also dispatched The Royal Arendellian Conjuror to the streets, where he captivates the audience with impressive magic tricks while narrating the epic story of Anna and Elsa.

All shops and restaurants are open for Summer Snow Day, providing guests with ample room and opportunity to enjoy festive foods and activities.

WATCH: World of Frozen virtual tour

Duffy and Friends Winter Wonderland

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: A room in Duffy and Friends Play House; Duffy and Friends at the Disneyland Brand Ambassadors' Parade

LinaBell, dressed in her warm new winter wardrobe, awaits guests at the Main Street Cinema for “My Journeys with Duffy.” Other members of Duffy and Friends will also be dressed in their new winter outfits, warmly welcoming all guests to the festive celebration at the Duffy and Friends Play House.

Christmas gifts, festive feasts

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo HK Disneyland's Christmas food offerings

For Christmas, the park introduces a new assortment of over 120 seasonal items, including the Duffy and Friends Winter series, Mickey and Friends Christmas series, Stitch Christmas series, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Anniversary Collection, “Frozen” 10th Anniversary Collection, and White Winnie The Pooh series.

Guests can also purchase and personalize Holiday Wishes Charity Postcards and send seasonal greetings around the world by dropping them off at the mailbox outside City Hall.

You can also share joy with the local community, as all proceeds from the charity postcards will be donated to Operation Santa Claus. In support of the "Operation Santa Claus" online charity event on December 12 and 13, Hong Kong Disneyland also presents three Christmas Duffy and three LinaBell limited-edition Plushes, handmade by skilled artisans. These unique plushies will be on display until December 13 in Marty's General Store on Main Street, U.S.A., allowing fans to appreciate the exquisite craftsmanship.

Additionally, fans can enjoy the Duffy and Friends Snowball Sur- prizes at the Duffy and Friends Winter Wonderland by collecting a series of limited-edition mini plushes.

Delight in an American holiday dinner in Main Street Corner Cafe Hosted by Coca-Cola, savor a lavish Christmas special set menu in Plaza Inn Hosted by Jade Garden & Cha Cha Room. Guests can also enjoy an assortment of delicious holiday flavors with the all-new Explorer’s Christmas Dinner Buffet in Explorer’s Club Restaurant from December 16 to 31.

At the Christmas buffet in Enchanted Garden Restaurant and Ink & Plate, you can enjoy not only hearty dishes bursting with festive flavors, but also indulge in a seasonal feast featuring delightful Christmas-themed treats.

Resort stays

The three themed resort hotels have been adorned with magnificent Christmas decorations, providing the perfect backdrop to capture cozy family moments. To enhance your stay with a touch of storytelling, consider the adorable, upgraded LinaBell and StellaLou Fandom Christmas Gift Package or reserve "Sparkle All The Way" Christmas Themed Room Package in Kingdom Club Room.

Guests can also participate in different Christmas-themed recreation activities to create more cherished Christmas memories during your stay. Guests are required to purchase their tickets in advance and have a valid park reservation for visit. Please refer to the latest visit arrangements on Hong Kong Disneyland official website, Hongkongdisneyland.com.

New Year’s Eve countdown

Join Mickey and Friends to welcome 2024 with anticipation and awe, and celebrate a truly fantastic year full of Disney delights for the first time in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams.

As a celebratory prelude, Disney friends will spread cheer in Adventureland, at Tomorrowland Stage and at the Main Street Station from around 9 p.m. ahead of the countdown party. When midnight approaches, all guests are invited to gather in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams for a special live performance with Disney friends.

An exhilarating “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular experience will conclude 2023 with dazzling lights and festive cheer. Disney friends will then take the stage to lead all through a lively countdown.

Be sure to check out designated Disney Premier Access products to enjoy priority access to the designated zone of the seating area for “Disney Christmas Live in Concert!” or the designated viewing area for “New Year’s Eve Countdown Moment.”

To enjoy the delight for “Momentous” and the “New Year’s Eve Countdown Moment” on December 31, you can purchase the Disney Premier Access – “New Year Eve’s Countdown Moment” to enter the designated viewing area to enjoy the festive moment. To fill your day with more magic, you can also enjoy priority entrance at up to eight designated attractions, along with access to the designated viewing area at selected entertainment shows, including “Momentous” and “Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball” with a designated Disney Premier Access.

For extraordinary moments with personalized services and seasonal surprises, including direct entry to designated attractions, and watching festive entertainment shows like “Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball” and “Santa Goofy’s Magical Snowfall” at reserved viewing area, join the “Disney Christmas Tour” for a grand celebration this festive season.

Editor's note: The tour to World of Frozen was hosted by Disney. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.