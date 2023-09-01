^

YouTuber Junnie Boy searches for the Going Merry in 'One Piece' parody

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 7:31pm
Content creator Junnie Boy in Netflix's promo for "One Piece"
Courtesy of Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and "One Piece" superfan Marlon Velasquez Jr., better known online as Junnie Boy, is one of the many Filipinos excited for Netflix's live-action adaptation of the long-running manga by Eiichiro Oda.

Netflix teamed up with Junnie to create a promotional teaser video parodying the live-action "One Piece," which began streaming on the platform last August 31.

In the video, Junnie is in a bar telling his story about searching for the Straw Hat crew's ship, "The Going Merry," and in his recollection, he is dressed up as crew member Roronoa Zoro.

WATCH: Junnie Boy parodies his favorite anime 'One Piece'

The teaser is full of Filipino references, such as Junnie claiming to see the Straw Hat during a jeepney ride and a security guard pointing directions with his lips.

Junnie's adventure appeared to be in vain because instead of finding "The Going Merry," he ended up on a merry-go-round and an Anchors Away-like ride, the latter he apparently did not pay for.

He, however, spots the silhouetted ship out on the sea, and Netflix rolls outs clips from its live-action adaptation featuring Roronoa Zoro, played by Japanese actor Mackenyu.

With Mackenyu in the cast are Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji and Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy who dreams of becoming the Pirate King. — Video from Netflix Philippines YouTube channel

RELATED: Original Japanese voice actors to dub 'One Piece' live-action

