Original Japanese voice actors to dub 'One Piece' live-action

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 2, 2023 | 5:47pm
Iñaki Godoy with Japanese voice actor Mayumi Tanaka.
Iñaki Godoy via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — It seems Eiichiro Oda is getting his wish of seeing a good live-action adaptation of his creation "One Piece" with the move to tap the original anime voice actors in the series' Japanese dub. 

Netflix shared the good news earlier today during the Anime Expo announcement. 

"Any dream is possible when we’re all together. The original anime Straw Hats are returning to dub their legendary characters in live-action," said Netflix on its description box on its YouTube channel. 

Live-action lead star Iñaki Godoy flew to Japan where he met his counterpart, Mayumi Tanaka, the original voice of Monkey D. Luffy. Tanaka has been voicing the Straw Hat's leader since 1999. 

"I'm so honored to meet you. Thank you for bringing Luffy to life," said Godoy. 

"I've been voicing Monkey D. Luffy since 1999 for over 20 years. For the live-action, there will be a real-life Luffy, and just as I was recording the Japanese dub, Iñaki showed up," Tanaka said. 

She quipped that Godoy was young enough to be her grandson and that she was happy to meet him. 

As an added treat to fans, both Godoy and Tanaka exclaimed the famous line from the anime/manga at the same time: "I'm gonna be King of the Pirates." 

Japanese star Mackenyu, who stars as swordsman Roronoa Zoro, revealed that apart from Tanaka, the rest of the original voice actors will do the Japanese dub of the live-action series. 

In addition, both Godoy and Taz Skylar, who plays Sanji, will be dubbing the series in Spanish. 

Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero Gibson were also in the video announcement. 

Apart from Tanaka, the original Japanese voice actors for the Straw Hats are Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro), Akemi Okamura (Nami), Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp) and Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji).

Netflix's live-action series "One Piece" is set to premiere on the streaming site on August 31. — Video from Netflix YouTube channel

